Samsung has built an ecosystem around its products similar to what Apple has done over the years. When you buy a Samsung phone, you can also buy the Galaxy Watch 4 along with it to track your workouts and the Galaxy Buds 2 for your audio needs. Similarly, when you buy an iPhone, you can pick up the Apple Watch and a pair of AirPods Pro. If you’re looking to get a pair of wireless earbuds, you can take a look at our list of the best TWS earphones out there or if you’re particularly confused between the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and the AirPods Pro, we’ll help you decide which one is best for you.