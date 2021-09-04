Review: Here Comes Niko Does What It Sets Out to Do

There are times when an idea seems sound. Take what we love from monster raising and training games, then combine that with farming sims. Some games already played around with the idea, like Ooblets and Re:Legend. Some might even argue there’s a bit of that in Rune Factory, what with people able to tame monsters in dungeons to act as livestock, assistants, or partners in battle. Monster Harvest is a game that clearly tries. But the lack of balancing, quality of life features, and Switch specific needs means Monster Harvest feels like it needed more time to grow.