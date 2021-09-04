Review: Here Comes Niko Does What It Sets Out to Do
Here Comes Niko is the exact kind of game that speaks to people who feel intimidated by 60-hour adventures, multi-phase boss levels and narratives that spawn multiple games. Or for people who simply want to relax. Here Comes Niko is the “cozy 3D platformer” from Frog Vibes made with sleepy people in mind. This all sounds good on paper! A lot of games release every month, and designing a game specifically for players to relax is appealing amongst the constant stimuli of gaming.www.siliconera.com
