CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Starkville, MS

Mississippi State-Louisiana Tech football 2021 live stream (9/4) How to watch online, TV info, time

By Creg Stephenson
Posted by 
AL.com
AL.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Mississippi State Bulldogs host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in college football 2021 action Saturday, Sept. 4, at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss. The game will be live streamed via fubo TV. Mississippi State went 3-7 last season, while Louisiana Tech was 5-5. The two teams last met in...

www.al.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
AL.com

AL.com

134K+
Followers
33K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Starkville, MS
College Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
Starkville, MS
Sports
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Starkville, MS
Football
State
Louisiana State
City
Starkville, MS
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Skip Holtz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fubo Tv#College Football#American Football#Fubo Tv#Espnu#Sec#Msu#Lsu#Covid#Air Raid#The Armed Services Bowl#Louisana Tech#Fbs#Tech S#Louisiana Tech#Heisman Trophy#Wvu#C Usa#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Related
Birmingham, ALPosted by
AL.com

If Clemson was overwhelmed by UGA, how does underdog UAB make it a game?

What’s going to happen this weekend in Athens isn’t one of those your-guess-is-as-good-as-mine things. Second-ranked Georgia, the highest-ranked team the UAB Blazers have played since losing to AP No. 3 Tennessee in 2005, is a 25-point favorite and you’ll have to check the stunning upset books to find out how many times 25-point underdogs pull stunning upsets.
Auburn, ALPosted by
AL.com

SEC Football by the Numbers: Top 10 for Week 2

The second Saturday of the SEC’s 89th season features 13 games, including the first conference contest with Missouri visiting Kentucky. Here are 10 numbers, along with the schedule, TV and betting lines, to get ready for the SEC’s second football Saturday of 2021:. 1 ACC team has played at Davis...
TV & VideosPosted by
AL.com

No. 17 Coastal Carolina-Kansas live stream (9/10): How to watch online, TV, time

No. 17 Coastal Carolina hosts Kansas on Friday, September 10, and the game will be live streamed on fuboTV. Kansas (1-0) ended a 13-game losing streak in new coacj Lance Leipold’s debut, a 17-14 victory over South Dakota last week. The Jayhawks take a step up in competition against the rising Chanticleers (1-0), who have won 12 of their past 13 games and will host their first-ever Power Five opponent.
College SportsPosted by
AL.com

Sun Belt will ‘certainly consider’ adding schools, commissioner Keith Gill says

Some six weeks after saying his league wasn’t looking to expand, Sun Belt Conference commissioner Keith Gill said Friday he is now open to the idea. Gill’s change of heart comes amid a series of major realignments in college football’s structure, including Oklahoma and Texas joining the SEC and BYU, UCF, Houston and Cincinnati applying for admission to the Big 12. The latest news in particular could have a trickle-down effect on the Sun Belt, which might see some of its 10 members invited to replace UCF, Houston and Cincinnati in the American Athletic Conference, or schools that leave other leagues for the AAC.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Auburn opens as 49-point favorite against Alabama State

Auburn will be a heavy favorite for the second straight week to open the season. After being favored by five-plus touchdowns in its season opener against Akron, No. 25 Auburn opened as a 49-point favorite against in-state FCS program Alabama State on Friday afternoon, according to VegasInsider.com. Betting lines between...
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Looking back at the legacy of Alabama’s ‘other’ historic game with USC, 50 years later

If it wasn’t the “game that changed college football,” it was definitely the one that changed Alabama football. Fifty years ago, on Sept. 10, 1971, Paul “Bear” Bryant’s Crimson Tide traveled to the West Coast to meet heavily favored Southern Cal at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The game came a year after a fully integrated USC team had routed all-white Alabama 42-21 at Legion Field in Birmingham, sending the Crimson Tide to a disappointing 6-5-1 finish.
College SportsPosted by
AL.com

BYU set to join Big 12 Conference in 2023-24

BYU will join the Big 12 Conference in most sports for the 2023-24 athletic year, the school announced Friday. The Cougars currently play as an independent in football, and as a member of the West Coast Conference in most other sports. BYU was among four schools invited to join the Big 12, which is losing Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC by 2025 at the latest.
NFLPosted by
AL.com

Jaguar buzz: South Alabama travel to Bowling Green in first road game

TV: None (streamed via ESPN+) THIS GAME WILL DETERMINE: If South Alabama will get off to a 2-0 start for the first time since moving up to the FBS level in 2012. Five times since becoming a full-fledged member of the Sun Belt Conference nine years ago, South Alabama has won its season-opener. Each of the previous four times, the Jaguars have lost in Week 2. As a two-touchdown favorite against the Falcons, this might be USA’s best shot to keep the momentum going.
Tennessee StatePosted by
AL.com

Pittsburgh at Tennessee by the numbers: The Johnny Majors Classic

Pittsburgh (1-0) at Tennessee (1-0) 11 a.m. CDT Saturday (ESPN) 0 Losses for Pittsburgh in regular-season games against SEC opponents. The Panthers defeated Georgia 19-9 in 1975, and Tennessee 30-6 in 1980 and 13-3 in 1983 and tied Georgia 7-7 in 1973 and Florida 17-17 in 1977 in their regular-season games against SEC members. Saturday’s game will be Pittsburgh’s first regular-season meeting with an SEC opponent since Sept. 3, 1983. The Panthers have squared off against SEC programs in two BBVA Compass bowls since then, defeating Kentucky 27-10 on Jan. 8, 2011, and losing to Ole Miss 38-17 on Jan. 5, 2013. In other bowl meetings with SEC opponents, Pittsburgh lost to Georgia Tech 7-0 in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 2, 1956, and 21-14 in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 29, 1956. The Panthers defeated Georgia 27-3 in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 1977, to wrap up the national championship and 24-20 in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 1982.
NFLPosted by
AL.com

Jalen Hurts chasing greatness as Eagles’ quarterback

After Jalen Hurts started the final four games of his rookie season for Philadelphia, the Eagles traded their franchise quarterback and gave the former Alabama standout the opportunity to win the job as starting QB for the 2021 season. Hurts did. But Hurts wants to be more than a starting...
Homewood, ALPosted by
AL.com

Homewood survives late Chelsea rally

Quarterback Woods Ray threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more as visiting Homewood held on for a 37-35 victory over host Chelsea. The Patriots (3-1 overall, 1-0 in Class 6A, Region 5), led 31-7 going into the fourth quarter, but the Hornets (0-4, 0-2) rallied for four touchdowns in the final quarter, including passes of 80 and 48 yards.

Comments / 0

Community Policy