CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

WATCH: Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey shoots the lights out in pickup run

By Ky Carlin
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GIeKN_0bmmbpUS00
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

With training camp getting set to begin in just a few more weeks for the Philadelphia 76ers, now is the time for players to get their final offseason prep in to prepare for the upcoming grind of the season.

For second-year guard Tyrese Maxey, his focus is simple: just improve on the jump shot to add to his offensive game.

Maxey has been in the gym constantly all summer and he showed off a willingness to shoot more jumpers in the summer league out in Vegas. While he did not knock them down with much consistency, the fact that he is taking the shots shows he is building confidence in it.

He has been working out with Chris Johnson out in Los Angeles and Johnson posted some highlights of Maxey knocking down some outside jumpers during an open gym pickup run.

If Maxey can come back and shoot around 35% from deep, it would make a huge difference for his game. While opposing defenses are known to really stay back and play him for the drive due to his quickness, he can exploit that by knocking down jumpers if they give him the space. He would become a more complete player.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

33K+
Followers
67K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyrese Maxey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lights Out#Sixers Wire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Rich Paul doesn’t actually want Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey traded with Ben Simmons

It was revealed on Tuesday that Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons is refusing to show up to training camp and wants a trade from the Sixers immediately. While it’s basically a foregone conclusion that he’s a goner, a report from Jason Dumas of Kron4 News and Bleacher Report claimed that Rich Paul’s other client, Tyrese Maxey, would be involved in any package with Simmons. However, it seems that’s not actually the case.
NBASLAM

REPORT: Tyrese Maxey Likely to be Traded in Potential Ben Simmons Deal

The trade rumors surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers have almost exclusively featured star forward Ben Simmons, but another player could be on their way out. According to Jason Dumas from Bleacher Report, second-year guard Tyrese Maxey could be on his way out of Philadelphia because of his agency, Klutch Sports. Rich...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Sixers: 3 fair trades involving Ben Simmons and Tyrese Maxey

Rock | Sixers | Hard Place. That is where the Sixers find themselves, with Ben Simmons now officially holding out and Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul simultaneously trying to swing a trade for his other Philly client, Tyrese Maxey. While panic is not the right response — the Sixers have...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers Rumors: Rich Paul wants Tyrese Maxey out of Philly

And just when you thought the Philadelphia 76ers‘ point guard situation couldn’t get any worse, the plot has unfortunately thickened. On the final day of August, a day explicitly reserved by the NFL for the final preseason trim down to a 53 man roster, news broke that the unthinkable had happened: Ben Simmons had demanded a trade away from the Sixers.
NBAYardbarker

Tyrese Maxey wants to stay with Sixers despite recent report

Tyrese Maxey is apparently content with staying right where he is regardless of what happens with teammate Ben Simmons. Bleacher Report’s Jason Dumas reported Wednesday that the Philadelphia 76ers guard Maxey is excited for the coming year with the Sixers. The report adds that Maxey’s agent Rich Paul does not want him out of Philly and that the situation with Simmons, whom Paul also represents, is totally separate.
NBAbasketball-addict.com

Tyrese Maxey inclusion in any Ben Simmons trade is downright ludicrous

The writing is on the wall for Ben Simmons as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers – and it has been for quite some time now. But the latest reports have now suddenly roped in Tyrese Maxey into the equation, which makes zero sense for the Sixers. One oversized wrinkle is the fact that Maxey, […] The post Tyrese Maxey inclusion in any Ben Simmons trade is downright ludicrous appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Trade rumor rankings: Tyrese Haliburton, Tyrese Maxey and more

Despite the offseason market slowing down nearly to a halt, the trade rumors continue to churn as evidenced by the variety of reports we received on the matter this week. Two players coming off impressive rookie campaigns will make our Trade Rumor Rankings, which ranks the five players who have appeared most often on our Trade Rumors Page over the previous seven days, for the first time.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: Tyrese Maxey can’t play all 48 minutes

Whether it happens today, next week, next month, or, basketball gods forbid, in 2022, Ben Simmons is going to be traded away from the Philadelphia 76ers. I know, I know, the idea of the Sixers somehow extending this horrible ordeal out any longer than it needs to is enough to make many a fan reconsider their fandom, but at this point, Daryl Morey has sort of worked himself into a corner.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Sixers: 3 goals for Tyrese Maxey in 2021-22 season

The Sixers‘ point guard depth chart in a mess of uncertainty, with Ben Simmons unlikely to play a single minute with the franchise next season. While any Simmons trade is likely to include another point guard, there’s no guarantee. That leaves a certain vagueness around the role of Tyrese Maxey,...
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Tyrese Maxey Showcases His Jumpshot in Latest Workout Video

In today's age of social media, offseason workout videos have become a staple among NBA players. All throughout the summer, we see posts and videos of guys strength training or working with trainers to add new elements to their game. Clips from multiple players training together in open gyms are...
NBAYardbarker

Tyrese Maxey Spotted Working Out With Rajon Rondo

Heading into his second NBA season, Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey has kept up with the trend of having a relentless work ethic. As he gets in the gym and partakes in workouts every day, getting "one percent better," the young guard has been spotted working out with several notable NBA players throughout the summer.
NBAchatsports.com

Sixers Film Fix: Matisse Thybulle’s best blocks and Tyrese Maxey’s development

Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, Philadelphia 76ers, National Basketball Association, Ben Simmons, Mikal Bridges, Tom West, Never-Ending, Danny Green. If you’re missing the NBA or simply looking for a distraction from the never-ending Ben Simmons trade buzz, this episode of Sixers Film Fix is going to focus on a couple of the team’s younger players.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

The Whiteboard: Tyrese Maxey is already borderline elite in this one area

The Whiteboard is The Step Back’s daily basketball newsletter, covering the NBA, WNBA and. more. Subscribe here to get it delivered to you via email each morning. Tyrese Maxey burst out of the gate as a rookie, soaking up minutes as the Philadelphia 76ers tried to assemble a full roster around quarantines and COVID protocols early in the season. He dropped 39 points in just his 10th NBA game and the hype machine took off. But as the 76ers got healthy he eventually faded back towards the end of the rotation, playing under 10 minutes in nearly a third of his games.
NBAchatsports.com

Sixers Player Profiles: Tyrese Maxey

Philadelphia 76ers, Tyrese Maxey, Ben Simmons, National Basketball Association, COVID-19 Over the next few weeks, we’ll be profiling every player currently on the Sixers’ roster ahead of training camp, which begins on September 28. Tyrese Maxey. Age: 20. Contract status: Under contract for three more years for a total of...
NBAphillyvoice.com

The biggest Sixers questions if Ben Simmons decides to hold out

The Sixers want a big return for Ben Simmons. The player himself wants to get out of town on the next plane leaving and has threatened to hold out if necessary. And the closer we get to the 2021-22 NBA season, the more we have to consider the reality where both sides remain dug in, waiting for the right moment to part ways.
NBAPosted by
AllLakers

Lakers News: Former Laker In ICU Fighting Covid-19

Depending on their age, Laker fans will often remember a core of Magic-Worthy-Kareem, or Shaq-Kobe-Fisher-Fox. Those combinations are probably the most popular. For some older millennials, those two eras skip one era that was really fun to watch. I'm talking about the Van Exel-Jones-Ceballos era. The mid 90's Lakers may have not won a title, but they were an exciting brand of basketball.

Comments / 0

Community Policy