WATCH: Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey shoots the lights out in pickup run

With training camp getting set to begin in just a few more weeks for the Philadelphia 76ers, now is the time for players to get their final offseason prep in to prepare for the upcoming grind of the season.

For second-year guard Tyrese Maxey, his focus is simple: just improve on the jump shot to add to his offensive game.

Maxey has been in the gym constantly all summer and he showed off a willingness to shoot more jumpers in the summer league out in Vegas. While he did not knock them down with much consistency, the fact that he is taking the shots shows he is building confidence in it.

He has been working out with Chris Johnson out in Los Angeles and Johnson posted some highlights of Maxey knocking down some outside jumpers during an open gym pickup run.

If Maxey can come back and shoot around 35% from deep, it would make a huge difference for his game. While opposing defenses are known to really stay back and play him for the drive due to his quickness, he can exploit that by knocking down jumpers if they give him the space. He would become a more complete player.

