CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Slade, KY

Snake held at reptile zoo helps with COVID research

By Ally Blake
wymt.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSLADE, Ky. (WKYT) - A snake located at the Kentucky Reptile Zoo’s venom could be used to treat COVID. The Jararacacussu is one of the largest venomous snakes in South America, and now it could help in the fight against Covid-19. “They were using a cell culture from some monkey species. In that cell culture, it prohibited growth of the Covid virus. So it actually attaches on the virus and stops it from growing,” said Kristen Wiley, Co-director of the Kentucky Reptile Zoo.

www.wymt.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
City
Slade, KY
Local
Kentucky Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venomous Snake#Covid#Snake Venom#Reptile#Covid#Wkyt#The Kentucky Reptile Zoo#Brazilian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Health
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Detroit, MIClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit Zoo vaccinating at-risk animals for COVID-19

The Detroit Zoo says it has started vaccinating animals for COVID-19. The special vaccine, developed for animal-use, is being administered to animals who are believed to be most vulnerable to COVID-19. The virus has not been detected in any animals at the Detroit Zoo, but safety measures are in place, including social distancing rules, and PPE requirements for staff.
Animalshometownsource.com

Minnesota Zoo helping with sand tiger shark research

It’s not uncommon to see a sand tiger shark at a zoo or an aquarium, but breeding them in captivity is a rarity. Minnesota Zoo Aquarist Becky Duchild said sand tiger sharks are one of the most commonly seen shark species in zoos or aquariums because they’re highly adaptable to life in an aquarium. However, most of these captive sharks were caught in the wild. She only knows of two aquariums that have had success with breeding the sharks in captivity.
Indianapolis, INPosted by
WFYI

Indy Zoo Plans To Vaccinate Some Animals Against COVID-19

The Indianapolis Zoo plans to vaccinate some of its animals against COVID-19. The zoo issued a statement saying it will use a vaccine approved for cats and dogs. The vaccine was developed by Zoetis, a U.S. veterinary pharmaceutical company. The zoo says its plans to vaccinate what it says are...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Zoo Atlanta Gorillas Test Positive For COVID-19

Zoo Atlanta shared the news on Friday that several of its lowland gorillas have come down with COVID-19. "Gorilla Care Team members observed coughing, nasal discharge, and minor changes in appetite in several members of the gorilla population," the zoo said in a statement. "Upon the onset of these signs, the Animal Care and Veterinary Teams immediately pursued testing for SARS-CoV-2."
Los Angeles County, CASan Gabriel Valley Tribune

COVID-19 biomarker research may help doctors better understand condition that hits kids

A rare but serious inflammatory condition that affects children who contract COVID-19 produces a distinctive pattern of biomarkers that may help doctors predict disease severity and also aid researchers in developing new treatments, according to a Cedars-Sinai-led study. Los Angeles County’s latest coronavirus caseload update, meanwhile, was on hold Saturday...
Posted by
Jerry johnson

Another Deadly Infectious Disease At The Door Of America.

The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) published a warning about an infectious disease caused by the Burkholderia pseudomallei bacterium. The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention has confirmed that Health officials from various states tried to find a common source of exposure to numerous cases of a deadly disease known as Melioidosis (or Whitmore's Disease); it can be highly infectious.
Sciencetheohiostar.com

Fauci-Funded Wuhan Lab Viruses Exhibited over 10,000 Times Higher Viral Load Than Natural Strain, Documents Show

U.S. and Chinese researchers funded by Dr. Anthony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) created viruses in a Wuhan lab that exhibited over 10,000 times higher viral load in humanized mice than the natural virus they were based on, according to an infectious disease professor citing documents recently released by the agency.
PetsPosted by
WGN TV

How dogs are helping advance important cancer research

Glioblastoma afflicts humans and canines, but there are very few effective therapies for the deadly type of brain tumor. Now local researchers say a treatment that showed promise in pups may have similar results for people. Northwestern Medicine’s Dr Amy Heimberger takes care of humans. But just like us, dogs...
Corbin, KYwymt.com

Corbin Mayor asks community to get vaccinated

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Mayor of Corbin posted a video on Facebook Wednesday asking people to get vaccinated to help the overwhelmed hospitals. “I’ve got something I need to say...” said Mayor Suzie Razmus in the post accompanying the video. She continued by saying that the situation in hospitals...
San Antonio, TXMySanAntonio

San Antonio Zoo giving lions, tigers and monkeys COVID-19 vaccine

Even San Antonio Zoo’s big cats and monkeys are being vaccinated now. But it’s unclear whether there will be backlash online from anti-vaxxers, who aggressively have criticized other zoos nationwide for giving their animals the shots. The San Antonio Zoo announced Monday it is scheduled to receive its first shipment...
Jacksonville, FLPosted by
WJCT News

Animals At Jacksonville Zoo To Get COVID-19 Vaccinations

Some animals at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens will be getting their COVID-19 vaccinations soon. The zoo will be receiving vaccines this fall through Zoetis, a veterinary drug company authorized by the U.S. Agriculture Department, Morgan Purvis, corporate giving officer at the Jacksonville Zoo, told WJCT News partner News4Jax. Although...
Vicksburg, MSWJTV.com

COVID-19 vaccine event to be held at Vicksburg Mall

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There will be a COVID-19 Drive-Thru Vaccination event at the Vicksburg Mall on Saturday, September 25. The event will be from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the northeast parking lot on the side of Belk. Vaccines will be available for those 12 and older. Both...
Archer, FLmycbs4.com

Flu and COVID vaccine clinic held at church in Archer

Walgreen’s paired with the St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church of Archer to keep working towards the goal of getting everyone in the County vaccinated. We'll explain why church members say that’s not the only shot they came for. You can normally find David McSherry, who is fully vaccinated working by...
Kentucky Statewymt.com

Some Ky. hospitals running out of beds as COVID-19 cases continue to soar

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Hospitals are having to make tough decisions to open up beds. Baptist Health Richmond extended its suspension on elective procedures because of an increase in hospitalized COVID patients. Other rural hospitals are also struggling. They said they’re running out of room, supplies and medications. Hospitals are...
Laurel County, KYwymt.com

Laurel County Health Department no longer providing quarantine letters

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Laurel County Health Department announced on Tuesday that they will no longer be providing quarantine letters to close contacts of people that have tested positive for COVID-19. “The last several days, we have been averaging 100 positive cases per day,” Laurel County Health Department Executive Director Mark Hensley said. “And so, that was part of our decision process is having the proper resources to notify all of those folks.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy