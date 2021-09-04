Flood Advisory issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-06 17:40:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Madison FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR MADISON COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN MISSOURI At 157 PM CDT, Heavy rain has ended across the region. Radar estimates that 2 to 3 inches of rain fell across the region which has lead to minor flooding of several low water crossings around Fredericktown and water on parts of Highway Z outside of Fredericktown. Some locations that will experience flooding include Fredericktown, Junction City, Cobalt, Marquand, Buckhorn, Saco and Catherine Place.