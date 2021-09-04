CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Madison, IA

Special kids get own day to kick off Rodeo Week

By Chuck Vandenberg
Pen City Current
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT MADISON – The hard work for the year is over for 2021 Tri State Rodeo Chairman Tony Johnson. And although his days are still long for the next seven days, he’s enjoying the fruits of what is really almost two years of work. The Tri-State Rodeo’s Ready to Rodeo kicked off Saturday as Johnson meandered around C.E. “Eddie” Richards Arena and talked to volunteers, kids, and families at the annual Pancake Breakfast, and the Special Kids Rodeo.

www.pencitycurrent.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Madison, IA
Sports
Fort Madison, IA
Society
City
Fort Madison, IA
Local
Iowa Society
Local
Iowa Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Rich
Person
Cole Swindell
Person
Nelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rodeos#Volunteers#Weather#The Special Kids Rodeo#The Hy Vee Pork Supper#The Lil Miss Rodeo#Saddle Club Arena#Prca Rodeo#Cervi Rodeo#The Bud Light Stockyard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

Biden calls Chinese President Xi Jinping about U.S.-China relationship

In their first conversation in seven months, President Biden spoke by phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping late Thursday night from the Treaty Room inside the White House residence. The roughly 90-minute call was initiated by Mr. Biden and motivated by what is essentially his exasperation that lower-level Chinese officials have been unwilling to hold substantive conversations during meetings with members of his administration.

Comments / 0

Community Policy