Special kids get own day to kick off Rodeo Week

FORT MADISON – The hard work for the year is over for 2021 Tri State Rodeo Chairman Tony Johnson. And although his days are still long for the next seven days, he’s enjoying the fruits of what is really almost two years of work. The Tri-State Rodeo’s Ready to Rodeo kicked off Saturday as Johnson meandered around C.E. “Eddie” Richards Arena and talked to volunteers, kids, and families at the annual Pancake Breakfast, and the Special Kids Rodeo.