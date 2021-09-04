CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

While some governors use virus aid to boost school choice, Cooper pays for extra school positions, tuition aid for college students

By GEOFF MULVIHILL Associated Press
greensboro.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Congress sent states billions of dollars early in the coronavirus pandemic to help make schools safe, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee saw an opportunity. He used part of the windfall to further his goal of offering school choice options for parents, sending millions to charter schools that operate without traditional public oversight. That included funneling more than $4 million to new charters that are not scheduled to open until at least next year.

greensboro.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Choice#Charter Schools#School Voucher#K 12 Education#Private Schools#Congress#Republican#Gop#Democrat#The Associated Press#N C School Of Science#Unc School For Arts#Ap#Department Of Education
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Broward County, FLcbslocal.com

Broward Schools Ask State To Release Federal Stimulus Funds Designated For School Districts

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward County School District is calling on the state to act and provide the COVID-19 funding made available by the federal government. “We’re all struggling with the loss of loved ones, the loss of coworkers, the loss of friends and family”, said Broward School Board Chair Dr. Rosalind Osgood, who added the impacts of COVID-19 continues to be felt throughout their district.
EducationHerald-Dispatch

W.Va. education leaders: If schools mandate masks, COVID-19 quarantines aren’t required

CHARLESTON — West Virginia education officials now say schools that require masks for all students and employees don’t have to quarantine children or adults who were close contacts to someone with COVID-19. Quarantining is no longer required when both the infected person and the people in contact with the infected person were wearing masks — no matter how close they were, no matter how long. And county school systems don’t have to “contact trace” anymore to identify these contacts to be quarantined.
Georgia StatePosted by
WABE

Professors, Students Push For Mandates But Georgia’s University System Says No

The standoff continues between Georgia college professors and students who want vaccine and mask mandates, and university system officials who won’t require either one. Professors and students who favor mandates have made their voices heard through petitions, protests, and in some cases ignoring the university system’s ‘mask optional’ policy and requiring them in class. The Faculty Senate at Kennesaw State University recently voted in favor of campus mandates. Some professors have stepped down or been fired for refusing to teach without the requirements in place.
Michigan Statenbc25news.com

Michigan teacher shortage fueled by pandemic, lack of resources and policy input

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - School districts in mid-Michigan and across the state have been facing a teacher shortage for about 15 years, and the pandemic has only made it worse. "We're experiencing a shortage for qualified staff for all sectors of any school district organization," said GISD Associate Superintendent Eddie Kindle. "[That includes] bus drivers, custodial staff, food service workers, paraprofessionals, counselors, school psychologists, and even administrators."
Educationwashingtoninformer.com

MORIAL: Leaders Make Matters Worse By Playing Politics with Students’ Health and Education

“We cannot return to the classroom and do things the same as they have always been done and expect to see a different outcome. Instead, we must use this critical moment in education to radically rethink how programs, policies, and opportunities are designed and fiercely commit to prioritizing the communities most impacted by the pandemic and distributing resources accordingly.” — NWEA Center for School and Student Progress.
Wichita, KSLJWORLD

Schools adapting to virus, new law; some school days to be longer

Wichita — As more Kansas school districts report rising cases of COVID-19 and virus-related quarantines, educators are having to navigate a new state law that limits what they can offer online. That’s already having an effect on school schedules in Wellington, where officials abruptly closed all schools through Labor Day...
Forsyth County, NCportcitydaily.com

Governor Cooper addresses back-to-back school shootings this week

Governor Roy Cooper visited the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Thursday morning after a Mt. Tabor High School student was shot and killed on campus Wednesday. It was the second school shooting this week, after a New Hanover High School student was shot and injured by a fellow student on campus Monday. Both suspects are in custody.
Nevada StatePosted by
This Is Reno

Nevada K-12 schools get $1.58 billion in pandemic aid

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s K-12 schools have long sat near the bottom of national rankings in terms of per-pupil spending, class size and student achievement. Now, they’ve hit the jackpot. An enormous infusion of federal pandemic aid earmarked for education presents schools with a rare opportunity to address...
Public HealthPosted by
WDBO

Virtual schools saw little disruption, got equal virus aid

BOSTON — (AP) — While many schools scrambled to shift to online classes last year, the nation's virtual charter schools faced little disruption. For them, online learning was already the norm. Most have few physical classrooms, or none at all. Yet when Congress sent $190 billion in pandemic aid to...
Educationkrwg.org

New Mexico offers pay bump to prekindergarten teachers

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — State officials responsible for early childhood education in New Mexico say that prekindergarten teachers deserve the same salaries as teachers of older students, and they’re willing to pay for it. The Early Childhood Education and Care Department says it will pay the difference between prekindergarten...
Educationdefendernetwork.com

U.S. grant program launched for ISDs penalized for COVID safety measures

The U.S. Department of Education announced that it will launch a new grant program to provide additional funding to school districts that have funds withheld by their state or are otherwise financially penalized for implementing strategies to prevent the spread of COVID-19 consistent with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance, such as universal indoor masking. The announcement is part of President Biden’s plan to combat COVID-19 and protect the health and safety of students, educators, families, and school communities.
EducationCurrent-Argus

How are New Mexico schools spending COVID-19 relief funds?

The New Mexico Public Education Department (PED) released on Wednesday an interactive report for the public to see how school districts and charters school are spending COVID-19 relief funds. “The public has a need and a right to know how schools are spending a generational influx of federal funding to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy