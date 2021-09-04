CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CM Punk: Daniel Bryan Is The One Guy I Want A Match With, He Would Be A Huge Acquisition

By Gisberto Guzzo
Gisberto Guzzo & Jeremy Lambert Sep 4, 2021 3:00PM. CM Punk is excited to see what Daniel Bryan does next. Seven years after leaving WWE, CM Punk returned to wrestling at AEW Rampage: The First Dance. The Best In The World is scheduled to face Darby Allin at All Out on Sunday, September 5. Another big-name free agent currently on the market is Daniel Bryan. The former WWE Champion last competed against Roman Reigns on April 30, losing a Universal Championship match that saw him banished from SmackDown.

