Emma Raducanu hit new heights as she stormed into the fourth round of the US Open The British teenager dropped just one game in a stunning 6-0 6-1 win over world number 41 Sara Sorribes Tormo.Raducanu will play American Shelby Rogers after she dumped out world number one Ash Barty, while there was serene progress for Novak Djokovic on the men’s side.Here, the PA news agency looks back at day six in New York.Picture of the dayPost of the dayYes, Shelby, You've just knocked out Ash Barty in the #USOpen! pic.twitter.com/Pqd1DzeTdE— Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) September 5, 2021Raducanu on...