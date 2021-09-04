CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carly Pearce Honored By Her Kentucky Hometown

The more I listen, the more I love what Carly Pearce has been doing.

Great songwriting, great vocals, great music, I mean she’s an absolute superstar in the making and appears to be getting more popular by the day.

Just this year alone she’s been inducted into the Grand Old Opry, came out with a killer EP, announced a follow up album 29: Written In Stone, and debuted one hell of a country song, “Dear Miss Loretta” from that new album the night of her Opry Induction.

That’s a crazy checklist for the year so far, but the latest bit of recognition hits right in the hometown.

This week, Taylor Mill, Kentucky, the small town of less than 7,000 and birthplace of Carly Pearce, gave her a key to the city and honored her by putting her name on the town’s welcome signs.

What an awesome moment for her.

While the big city fame is great and the bright lights feel good, there’s perhaps no better validation for what you’ve accomplished than going home and seeing that those people are also so proud of what you’ve done.

Tip of the hat to Taylor Mill, Kentucky, and big congrats to Carly.

There are plenty of big things in her future, but sometimes the small ones mean just a bit more…

