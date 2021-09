The TRON price analysis shows bearish nature. Support is present at $0.084 while resistance is found at $0.094. TRON bulls are looking for a chance to revive uptrend. The TRON price analysis is showing bearish momentum. Bulls showed some performance at the start of the day when they took the price of TRX/USD up to $0.094 level in the early hours, where it met resistance and bears took over, and the price started getting down with every passing hour during the entire day.