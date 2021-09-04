CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
1516 Greendale Road

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautiful corner row home. Refinished hardwood floors throughout, fresh paint and so much more. Come see for yourself. Listing courtesy of Keller Williams Preferred Properties. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Mclean, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

7261 Mclean Commons Lane

Spacious 3 level - 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Townhouse in McLean Commons. Garage on 1st floor, open floor plan, hardwood floors, high ceilings, 2 fireplaces, large Trex deck, whole house fan. Portions of home have new flooring & some appliances recently replaced.Easy walk to Silver Line Metro, Downtown Mclean & Lewinsville Park.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

2519 Reisterstown Road

Calling all investors! Parkview/Woodbrook townhome awaits your creativity. All brick porch-front.4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a spacious fenced rear yard with alley access. Blocks from city shopping and transit. **NO Private showings** LA will hold the property open from 11:00am - 3:00pm on Saturday September 18th. Listing courtesy of...
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

209 Gaywood Road

OPEN HOUSE - SAT. 9/11 & SUN. 9/12- 12:30pm- 2:30pm......Rarely Avail. WEST TOWSON ES/Gaywood Townhome backs to Stately Pinehurst Community!.....ALL NEW Fresh HWD flrs Refinished-(2021) greet you in the Delightful Foyer entrance!.....Gourmet Open Island Kitchen w/Maple Cabinetry, Stainless Appliances - Dishwasher/Microwave - (2019/2020), Washer -(2020), Granite Countertops and wood flooring. Kitchen opens to Picturesque patio/private backyard- with a view of Pinehurst & community has beautifully landscaped open Green space to complement the view!......A Tour through this Charming home features Custom Built-Ins , NEW Lower Level Renovations w/Upgraded Ceramic tile flooring- Potential BD4/Private Home Office - & 2nd Full BA!...... 2 NEW Ceramic Full BAs & Kitchen with all replaced copper plumbing/supply/drain pipes....Both SEWER/Water Lies have been replaced, NEW AC (2017), Chimney Liner (2018), Upgraded Recessed Lighting- LR & Floored Attic for Additional storage too!..... Community features an Open - "Gaywood Green" for the private use of Residents only. The "Green" with its Gazebo, picnic benches and firepit is avail. for Residents for Recreational use & is the site for Holiday & Social events too!..... TOP Rated BALT. County Schools- West Towson ES, Dumbarton MS & Towson HS & the "Tot Lot" is just a few steps away!..... Avail ASAP- Welcome Home to 209 Gaywood!
Sunderland, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

25 Dalrymple Road

$180,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: MDCA2001850. THIS IS NOT REAL PROPERTY FOR SALE. THIS IS A BUSINESS. Fabulous opportunity to purchase this established and successful pet grooming business. This profitable business has been in operation for 6 years. How often do you come across a business that is always booked? Great reputation and long list of loyal customers and their pets. This is a turnkey operation with everything needed for the new owner to start on day one. Sellers will stay on to train new owner for two weeks without compensation. Motivated owners are ready to sell and welcome all inquiries. Seller financing is NOT available on this gem so act fast and bring all offers. Lease for this location will be transferred, purchaser must provide all documentation and qualify to property owner to assume the lease.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

72 Eakins Lane

You can have it all with this home. WHY WAIT 6 PLUS MONTHS TO BUILD? This home is virtually brand new! This modern designed home is in a great location for any commute just seconds for Rt 9. and minutes from tons of shopping and Interstate 81. This 4 bed 2 1/2 bath features several upgrades throughout the home. Granite Counter tops, huge kitchen pantry, breakfast bar, upgraded kitchen cabinets with crown molding, large walk in closets, soaking tub in owners bath, 9' ceilings, and beautiful well maintained flooring throughout the home. Enjoy evenings in your large newly fenced in backyard. Large two car attached garage great for storing. This home won't last schedule your tour today!
Leesburg, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

505 Radford Terrace NE

Lovely, spacious town house in the heart of Leesburg. With over 1800 square feet this home has space for everyone. Lots of recent updates: Appliances (2020), front porch and steps (2019), French Doors ( 2018), Roof (2015), Hot Water Heater (2014), HVAC (2012), Windows (2010). Opportunity for you to put your own final finishing touches on this wonderful home. Located close to shopping, restaurants and charming historic Downtown Leesburg.
Vienna, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

412 Onondio Circle SE

5 bedroom/ 3 Full bath 5 level split home on cul-de-sac in the town of Vienna outside of D.C in Fairfax County school district. This house is much bigger than it appears! Cunningham/Thoreau/Madison schools. Renovated and looks like a model home. Tons of natural light and recessed lighting. White kitchen with breakfast bar and eat-in area by bay window. The primary bedroom has 2 humungous walk-in closets! Bathrooms renovated with white cabinetry and quartz. Refinished hardwood floors on main level and in bedrooms. New carpet and paint. One wood burning fireplace and one gas fireplace. Sunroom with vaulted ceiling and skylights. Two laundry areas. Two expansive stone patios. Two large wood sheds. Fully fenced back yard and invisible fence. Vienna Woods Swim and Tennis club membership can transfer (10 year wait list). Backs to W & OD trail.
District Heights, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

2813 Crestwick Place

Welcome to the most beautifully remodeled end unit townhouse in 20747 zip code in the heart of District Heights, mins away from District shopping mall. Completely renovated and tastefully designed from top to bottom by a Luxurious Professional Designer with high end materials, amazing craftsmanship. Brand new roof, Brand new windows, Brand new water heater, brand New HVAC, brand new stainless steel appliances, Brand new Washer & dryer, new kitchen cabinets, tastefully installed back-splash, high end granite counter tops, brand new recess lights, completely renovated bathrooms, flooring, carpet, fresh paint. Come and enjoy the peaceful privacy of this inviting home in Royal Plaza! Lots of natural sunlight. A total of three spacious bedrooms await on the upper level, including Master bedroom and a full bathroom, and half a bathroom on the main level. It won't last in the market for long. Must see to appreciate!
Alexandria, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

4109 Lyons Street

Check out this beautiful semi-detached home, just minutes away from Washington DC, the National Harbor, and Alexandria VA, this brick house is solid! With a walkout basement and a fully fenced yard, it is a corner house so it has plenty of parking on the street. the property has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.The basement has another room that can be used as an office.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3217 Dynasty Drive

HURRY, DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS HOT, COZY & SPACIOUS 3BD 1.5BA TOWNHOME IN COLONY SQUARE!! TURN THIS PERFECT STARTER HOME INTO A STUNNING MASTERPIECE.... EQUIPPED WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS, DECK , PLENTY OF STORAGE, FIREPLACE, FENCED BACKYARD, ASSIGNED PARKING, CLOSE TO METRO, SUITLAND PARKWAY, 495 BELTWAY, SHOPPING, DINING, PARKS, WITHIN 20 MINS. TO DC, MGM, TANGER OUTLETS & SO MUCH MORE...SOLD IN AS-IS CONDITION.OWN FOR LESS THAN RENT.....
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

6647 Medinah Lane

Welcome to your new home on Medinah Ln. in the sought after Pinecrest Community! Enjoy 4 fully finished levels of freshly updated living space! Your spacious open floor plan kitchen overlooks the open dining and living room and is adorned with floor to ceiling windows that fill the home with an abundance of natural light. You can enjoy your morning coffee here, or head out onto your deck and enjoy it with the peaceful sounds of nature. Back inside you will find the freshly updated spaces carry over whether you head upstairs to your primary bedroom with cathedral ceilings w/ loft and secondary bedroom, or were you to go downstairs into your rec room with a walkout basement. The lower level can easily be converted into a 3rd bedroom if you so choose as well. Come and reap all of the benefits that the Pinecrest neighborhood offers such as, the golf course, many walking paths, the tot lots, tennis courts and much much more. The home is also conveniently located near tons of restaurants and shops and easy access for commuters to hop on 395, 495 and the bus routes of the 29G, 29K and 29N. Welcome home!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

27 Summer Street

3 bedroom and 1 bathroom half of a duplex available now! This home features hard floor floors throughout the home and a fenced in backyard. The floors and walls have been freshly painted throughout the home! There is a small deck off of one of the bedrooms. There is also a large attic with plenty of storage. The basement is unfinished. Schedule your showing before this one is gone!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1300 Deanwood Road

Charming and Renovated end of group townhouse boasts lots of natural light. This home has many upgrades and improvements. Open floor plan, Kitchen bar, Granite counters, recessed lighting, Stainless steel appliances, with pendent lighting, fresh neutral paint, 3 nice size bedrooms with hardwood floors and 2 ceramic tiled bathrooms. Hardwood flooring on upper and main level, Lower level includes a large recreation room, separate laundry room and a bonus room to use as needed with high end laminate flooring, Back deck off of kitchen with walk down stairs to a spacious yard surrounded by a privacy fence...perfect for entertaining. Schedule your appointment today!!!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

11515 Rock Hill Road

NEW LISTING! Quaint 3 bedroom, 1 bath with full basement situated on .58 acres. Included in the price is an additional 1.28 acre lot next door for a total of 1.86 acres. This residential property has public water and a septic system. The additional lot has a septic system and can be reconnected to public water again. Easy to show! Schedule your tour TODAY! 11515 Rock Hill Rd. (MLS# MDWA2002162) and Lot 1 at 11523 Rock Hill Rd. (MLS# MDWA2002164) are both included in the purchase price.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

4428 Silver Teal Road

NOW Available in Perry Hall/Nottingham! Get ready to move on this updated 3 bed/1 full and 2 half bath townhome located in the popular Silver Hill Farm community. As you pull up to your new home, you'll enjoy the curb appeal and covered front porch with new vinyl siding and vinyl wrapped wood trim (2019). Enter your home and enjoy a great open floor plan that has been freshly painted, beautiful hardwood flooring and spacious living area. The kitchen includes an eat-in area, stainless steel appliances, large pantry and plenty of cabinet space. Decorative molding, updated half bath and ceramic tile wrap up the main level. As you move your way to the upstairs, you'll be welcomed with new carpet (2020), a large primary bedroom with walk-in closet, spacious secondary bedrooms with great closet space and extra storage with attic pulldown stairs. Head downstairs to your fully finished walkout basement. This lower level living area includes a bar area, recessed lighting and extra bonus room for an office, craft space or toy room! So many possibilities! Head on outside and enjoy outdoor living on your maintenance-free deck (2019) or your stamped concrete patio underneath! Your backyard is fully fenced (2012), newer windows (2014) and architectural shingle roof w/ transferable Lifetime Warranty (2014)! Other Bonus updates include Hot Water Heater (2020), new door hardware (2021), Wi-Fi connected thermostat, garbage disposal (2017). MOVE IN READY so Get Ready to Make Your Move! Conveniently located. This is the ONE!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

2432 Locust Grove Road

Follow West Virginia's beautiful country roads to your next home! This rancher with 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, and over 3,700 finished square feet of living space rests on 4.45 acres in Hedgesville. Plenty of space for everyone! This country kitchen offers an eat in area and is next to the formal dining room. Holiday entertaining is easy with both a spacious living room and family room with french doors leading to a large rear deck and fenced yard. All 3 bedrooms are on the main level along with the laundry area. In the fully finished basement you will find a whole separate living area complete with living room, kitchen, office, gym, full bath, a potential 4th bedroom with window, and a storage area. This front porch was made for sitting and enjoying your preferred beverage. Additional exterior features include a rear patio, 2 car detached garage, plenty of parking, and 2 storage buildings. A gas generator is set up to run the essentials in the event of a power outage. Enjoy everything nature has to offer on this beautiful unrestricted lot. Bring the animals, the dogs will love to play fetch in this big yard. Call today!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

4639 Coulbourn Mill Road

Welcome to this fully renovated brick rancher with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and abundant storage space! This home sits on just under a half acre parcel and has a beautiful front porch that over looks a large horse pasture across the street. Inside the home you will enjoy abundant natural light, refinished original hardwood and luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, 4 generous sized bedrooms, 2 luxurious bathrooms and a sleek, stylish and generously proportioned kitchen that flows to the comfortable living room. The kitchen offers high quality stainless steel appliances, subway tile back splash, granite countertops, quality fixtures and finishes, and an accented baby blue island for entertaining and eating. Both the master bathroom and hallway bathroom have been updated with a fresh and crisp design including a brand new tile shower in the master bathroom, updated vanities, quartz countertops and new luxury vinyl plank flooring. The spacious full basement houses the washer and dryer, has a work shop area and large enough to also be used as a recreational room. Outside the home you will find the large rear patio great for entertaining and 3 large sheds which have electric and workshop benches. Some additional bonuses include a brand new heat pump and new ductwork, new well pump, new roof flashing and vents, many replacement vinyl windows. Call today to schedule a private tour!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

1415 Battery Avenue

Beautifully finished 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath home. Through the front door, you are greeted with a formal living area with a gorgeous marble decorative fireplace and gleaming oak hardwood floors. The first floor has high ceilings throughout, making the space bright and welcoming. The open kitchen, with bright white cabinets and counters in an L shape+GG leaves lots of room for cooking and entertaining, with stainless steel appliances that are new within the last 2 years. Past the kitchen is a second living area which opens out to an outdoor porch and large parking pad. This house, with it's open floor plan and outdoor space, was made for entertaining! The master suite is huge, with a spacious bathroom that has a soaking tub and plenty of closet space. New HVAC/AC as of 2019! Located on one of the most desirable blocks in Federal Hill+GG you are walking distance from the Harbor, dining, groceries, gyms, and situated between two great parks. This house is a must see!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

1008 Highpoint Trail

MOVE-IN FALL 2021! New 3BR, 2.5BA Luxury Townhome in Laurel. Take advantage of this great value! You'll love this modern Chandler II townhome and all the convenience and practicality the Laurel Overlook Community offers. Open the front door and you're met with an entry level rec room that provides space for a study, media room, hobby room or whatever you wish. Walk up the stairs to the open-concept main level and enjoy entertaining guests in your beautiful kitchen. Upstairs, the owner's suite, walk-in closet and luxurious owner's bath with dual vanity along with a seated shower. The upper floor also includes a full bath, conveniently located laundry room and two additional bedrooms. Home Warranty Included! All images and virtual tours are for illustrative purposes only and individual homes, amenities, features, and views may differ.
Irvington, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1927 Mosher Street

ONLINE AUCTION: Begins 09/22 @10:00 am. Ends 09/24 @11:20 am. List Price is Opening Bid. 2 Story End Unit Townhome located in the Irvington Area. Minutes to the Numerous Attractions of Edmondson Village & Gwynns Falls Park. Easy Access to Major Traffic Artery, MD Route 144 (Frederick Ave). Property is Vacant - $5,000 Deposit. Please Visit Ashland Auction+GGs website for more details. For full Terms and Conditions visit the auctioneer's website, or contact the auctioneer+GGs office.

