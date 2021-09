Stanley Tucci, whose acting credits include The Hunger Games and Supernova, has spoken out about his cancer diagnosis and treatments in a new interview. In an interview with Vera magazine, Tucci said he was diagnosed three years ago with a tumor at the base of his tongue. The mass “was too big to operate,,” and could only be treated with “high-dose radiation and chemo.” Having been through a cancer ordeal when his first wife, Kate Spath-Tucci, had breast cancer more than a decade ago, Tucci was wary of that. “I’d vowed I’d never do anything like that, because my first wife died of cancer,...