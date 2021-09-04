CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

WATCH: Wisconsin RB Chez Mellusi scores the first Badger touchdown of the season

By Asher Low
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YvvNn_0bmmZ1sT00

It took more than a half for the Badgers to break through on the scoreboard, but Wisconsin tied the score at 7 behind a 10-play, 75-yard drive that finished with 8:01 left in the third quarter.

Clemson transfer running back Chez Mellusi produced his first score as a Badger on a three-yard run to finish the drive. Jake Ferguson had a tremendous one-handed grab to set up Mellusi’s play, and Graham Mertz connected with Danny Davis on the first big pass play of the afternoon for Wisconsin.

Mellusi is up to 94 rushing yards on 24 carries to go along with his touchdown in a busy Badger debut.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

33K+
Followers
67K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson#American Football#Wisconsin Rb Chez Mellusi#Badgers#Badgerfootball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Minnesota Vikings At Cincinnati Bengals, Week 1, Key Facts, Stats

The Minnesota Vikings won four of their past five season openers. This season begins on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals, who lost four of their past five home openers. However, the return of second-year QB Joe Burrow from a knee injury may shift the negative trends of Cincinnati’s recent history. That makes an intriguing situation with Minnesota favored in this one. Go to Tipico Sportsbook for the most updated odds.

Comments / 0

Community Policy