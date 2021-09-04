WATCH: Wisconsin RB Chez Mellusi scores the first Badger touchdown of the season

It took more than a half for the Badgers to break through on the scoreboard, but Wisconsin tied the score at 7 behind a 10-play, 75-yard drive that finished with 8:01 left in the third quarter.

Clemson transfer running back Chez Mellusi produced his first score as a Badger on a three-yard run to finish the drive. Jake Ferguson had a tremendous one-handed grab to set up Mellusi’s play, and Graham Mertz connected with Danny Davis on the first big pass play of the afternoon for Wisconsin.

Mellusi is up to 94 rushing yards on 24 carries to go along with his touchdown in a busy Badger debut.