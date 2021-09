Drake has reached a milestone in his career few have achieved: he’s commissioned a blue-chip artist—in this case, the conceptual and controversial Damien Hirst—to design the cover for his upcoming Certified Lover Boy album. It’s the kind of flex that only the top tier seems to be able to pull off. Lady Gaga famously commissioned Jeff Koons (in a way, Hirst’s American counterpart) to do the cover for Artpop. Backpack rap-era Kanye West got Japanese artist Takashi Murakami to do the artwork for Graduation, while studied polyglot-era Kanye recruited painter George Condo to do the My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy visuals.