McMaster offers no plan, says ending COVID-19 surge in SC 'up to the individual'

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Given the rise of COVID-19 cases in South Carolina and the ongoing threat of the Delta variant, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and Governor Henry McMaster are encouraging residents to learn more about the use and availability of monoclonal antibodies, a treatment proven to be effective in staving off serious illness from COVID-19. “Beyond a shadow of a doubt, the most effective way to protect ourselves and our loved ones from COVID-19 is to make the decision to get vaccinated,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “We’ve also seen that the use of these antibody treatments can greatly reduce the risk of hospitalization and severe illness in those who test positive. These treatments are now available at over 50 healthcare providers across the state, and we’re working to expand access to them every day. We continue to strongly encourage South Carolinians to educate themselves about all of their options and talk to their doctor about what’s best for them.”