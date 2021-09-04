CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
McMaster offers no plan, says ending COVID-19 surge in SC 'up to the individual'

By Anne Emerson
WTGS
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA (WCIV) — With COVID cases surging in South Carolina right now, ABC News 4 asked Governor Henry McMaster what he planned to do to protect the people of South Carolina. He turned deflected and said effectively, the people need to learn to protect themselves. “The answer is vaccination,” McMaster...

fox28media.com

Charleston, SCWIS-TV

SC leaders respond to McMaster’s tweets against Biden COVID policy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Leaders in South Carolina were quick to respond to the governor’s fiery answer to President Joe Biden’s newest vaccine requirements. Gov. Henry McMaster vowed the state would “fight them to the gates of hell to protect the liberty and livelihood of every South Carolinian.” He made the statement in response to Biden’s announcement requiring all employers with more than 100 workers to require those workers to either be vaccinated or be tested weekly for COVID-19.
Columbia, SCFOX Carolina

DHEC director and Gov. McMaster support a treatment against COVID-19

COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and Governor Henry McMaster encourage residents to learn more about how monoclonal antibodies can treat COVID-19. Monoclonal antibodies are a treatment proven to be an effective way to fend off serious illness from COVID-19, according to officials.
Columbia, SCaudacy.com

DHEC Director and Governor McMaster encourage use of Monoclonal Antibodies for COVID-19 treatment

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Given the rise of COVID-19 cases in South Carolina and the ongoing threat of the Delta variant, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and Governor Henry McMaster are encouraging residents to learn more about the use and availability of monoclonal antibodies, a treatment proven to be effective in staving off serious illness from COVID-19. “Beyond a shadow of a doubt, the most effective way to protect ourselves and our loved ones from COVID-19 is to make the decision to get vaccinated,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “We’ve also seen that the use of these antibody treatments can greatly reduce the risk of hospitalization and severe illness in those who test positive. These treatments are now available at over 50 healthcare providers across the state, and we’re working to expand access to them every day. We continue to strongly encourage South Carolinians to educate themselves about all of their options and talk to their doctor about what’s best for them.”
Public Healthabcnews4.com

SC adds 73 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, DHEC says Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina has added 3,554 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 73 confirmed deaths from the coronavirus, according to the state's Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Wednesday. In addition, The Palmetto State recorded 1,598 more probable cases and13 additional probable deaths. 600,360 cases have now...
EducationIsland Packet Online

Want to protect children from COVID-19? Require masks in SC schools, state health director says

“I have been disappointed in DHEC’s failure to use its full power to work toward containing COVID. I know masking is not a cure-all, but it the best available tool available for elementary & middle schools. It is highly recommended by DHEC, the CDC, and the State Superintendent of Education. But masking works best when everybody is masked. It needs to be mandatory in school settings.”
Augusta County, VAWHSV

Amid COVID-19 surge, health district offers more testing

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the Central Shenandoah Health District is reintroducing mass testing sites throughout the Valley. Active cases have spiked in the last month. Cases in Augusta County increased from 12 on August 9 to 141 reported on September 9, just a month later.
Charleston, WVWOWK

COVID-19 surge continues in West Virginia; testing, vaccinations up, too

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Today, people were lined up at West Virginia Health Right in Charleston, to get tested and vaccinated. Some of that is driven by another sharp increase in the daily numbers. There were more than 1,000 new cases since yesterday. The Mountain State’s active cases are surging towards 22,000, including nearly 1,300 of the dangerous Delta variant. More and more children are also getting infected.
U.S. Politicswcyb.com

COVID-19 surge in the US: The summer of hope ends in gloom

WASHINGTON (AP) — The summer that was supposed to mark America's independence from COVID-19 is instead drawing to a close with the U.S. more firmly under the tyranny of the virus, with deaths per day back up to where they were in March. The delta variant is filling hospitals, sickening...
Georgia Statewspa.com

GA, SC Governors react to President Biden’s plan to combat COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Thursday afternoon, President Biden rolled out a new plan to help combat COVID-19. The plan includes mandatory vaccinations for companies with more than 100 employees, with an option of weekly testing for those who do not wish to be vaccinated. This quickly became a hot topic for U.S. Government Officials who are speaking out against the President’s plan.

