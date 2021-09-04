CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

The US plans to take in 50,000 Afghans fleeing the Taliban and give up to $2,275 each in aid

By Yelena Dzhanova
Posted by 
Business Insider
Business Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h35K9_0bmmYbTt00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qatNR_0bmmYbTt00

Jose Luis Magana / Associated Press

  • The US is planning to take in more than 50,000 Afghans fleeing the Taliban, a DHS official said.
  • So far, more than 23,000 Afghans have resettled in the US.
  • Each evacuee could receive up to $2,275 for food, housing, or other necessities like school.
  • See more stories on Insider's business page .

The United States is expecting to take in at least 50,000 Afghans fleeing the Taliban, according to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Each refugee could get up to $2,275 from the federal government to support resettlement needs, Bloomberg reported .

Ahead of President Joe Biden's initial August 31 deadline to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan, the Taliban swept the country, culminating in a complete takeover by mid-August. Just days before the Taliban began its takeover, Biden said in a press briefing that "the likelihood there's going to be the Taliban overrunning everything and owning the whole country is highly unlikely."

But as the Taliban encroached on the capital city of Kabul, the situation quickly evolved into a crisis. Photos and videos showed Afghans scrambling to leave the country and packing into cargo planes. Some footage showed Afghans clinging to and falling from a moving plane at the Kabul airport.

Since the takeover, the Biden administration has been trying desperately to evacuate Americans and fearful Afghans out of the country.

As of Wednesday, more than 23,000 Afghans have arrived to the US since evacuations from Kabul began, Axios reported . The Biden administration appointed former Delaware Gov. Jack Markell to oversee Afghan resettlement in the US.

The State Department has allocated funds to support Afghan resettlement in the United States. A department official told Bloomberg each evacuee could receive up to $2,275 to be spent on food, housing, or other necessities like enrolling children in school.

"Our commitment is an enduring one," Mayorkas told reporters on Friday. "This is not just a matter of the next several weeks. We will not rest until we have accomplished the ultimate goal."

Once Afghans arrive, they will have up to a year to apply for a permanent visa. Some companies have made efforts to support evacuation from Afghanistan. Airbnb, for example, set aside temporary housing for 20,000 displaced Afghans .

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 139

Business Insider

Business Insider

229K+
Followers
15K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jack Markell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Afghans#Kabul#Homeland Security#Dhs#Bloomberg#Americans#Axios#The State Department#Airbnb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
Politicstalesbuzz.com

China shares supposed video of Taliban using US planes as toys

China has mocked the United States’ chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan by sharing footage that supposedly shows Taliban fighters turning abandoned US military planes into toys. Chinese governmental official Lijian Zhao, who is the spokesperson for the foreign ministry, tweeted the video Thursday. “The graveyard of EMPIRES and their WAR MACHINES....
POTUSNew York Post

White House requests language change to allow Afghan refugees to collect welfare

As thousands of Afghan migrants are being processed and transferred to the United States, the White House is requesting Congress make welfare benefits available to Afghan nationals paroled into the nation. During the chaotic US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan as the Taliban took over the nation, US troops helped evacuate...
ImmigrationNew York Post

44 Afghan evacuees flagged by US as possible security threats

Forty-four Afghan evacuees trying to flee to the United States have been flagged by Homeland Security as potential national security risks, according to a new report. They were identified during the US government’s screening process amid the mass evacuations out of Kabul over the last two weeks, vetting records obtained by the Washington Post show.
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Report: China discussing takeover of major US military base abandoned in Afghanistan

China is reportedly weighing plans to take over Bagram Airfield, which once served as the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan, new reports revealed this week. The Chinese military is currently conducting a feasibility study for a potential takeover of the major airfield, according to a source briefed on the plans by Chinese military officials who then spoke to U.S. News & World Report on condition of anonymity.
AdvocacyPosted by
The Independent

Photo of Afghan woman standing in front of Taliban gun goes viral

A dramatic photo showing a Taliban fighter pointing his gun at a woman at a female-led protest in Afghanistan has gone viral on social media.The woman, who is seen carrying just a bottle of water, stands her ground, unfazed, in front of the Taliban fighter. Many other protestors can be seen holding placards behind her.Several social media users praised the courage shown by the woman in the face of a direct, physical threat.Many said the photo encapsulates the ongoing conflict in Afghanistan, where women and other gender minorities stand to fare the worst under a regime that has a...
U.S. Politicsfloridianpress.com

Islamic Terrorist Attack on U.S. is ‘Inevitable’

As Americans continue to reel over President Joe Biden’s hasty decision to leave Americans stranded in Afghanistan by pulling U.S. troops out before every American and ally were evacuated, members of the U.S. Congress like Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R), are saying that a terrorist attack against the U.S. is “inevitable.”
ImmigrationWashington Post

Afghan refugee Massiullah Ahmadzai, 17, on living in America

Massiullah Ahmadzai, 17, fled Afghanistan three years ago with his family, settling in Sacramento, with his three sisters and his mother. His father was not able to travel with the family when they left because he was not granted a visa. When Kabul fell to the Taliban in August, his family watched with horror and fear, praying for a safe evacuation. After days of uncertainty, Massiullah’s father was one of the lucky few who managed to board an evacuation flight to Qatar.

Comments / 0

Community Policy