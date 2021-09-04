CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Tale of the Tape: Team Stats - Notre Dame vs. Florida State

By Geoffrey Clark
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qbObU_0bmmYYma00

our predictions for Notre Dame’s season opener against Florida State, you’ll recall I said I nearly picked a Seminoles upset. However, one look at the below chart, and you’ll see that barring a massive turn of events, the idea of the Irish losing to this team is laughable. If we’re going by last year, among the biggest advantages the Irish have in this matchup are in total defense, third-down situations on both sides of the ball and penalties. When you have that much a discrepancy in those spots, how can you suggest an upset?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zSPgv_0bmmYYma00

The advantages the 2020 Seminoles had over the 2020 Irish are moderate at best and minimal at worst. They were better at red-zone defense and slightly better at punting. Other than that, there isn’t a lot going for the Seminoles statistically in this matchup. If you’re not going to abandon an upset prediction as I did, I wish you the best of luck.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

33K+
Followers
67K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seminoles#The Tape#American Football#Notre Dame#Irish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Ohio State Gets Huge Boost Before Game vs. Oregon

Just a few days ago, Ohio State linebacker Palaie Gaoteote’s waiver for immediate eligibility was denied by the NCAA. In a surprising turn of events, though, the NCAA has reversed its decision. On Friday, the Buckeyes found out that Gaoteote is officially eligible to play this season. Gaoteote, a former...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Deshaun Watson News

The inevitable was finally made official on Friday afternoon. As indicated by head coach David Culley earlier this week, Deshaun Watson has now been officially ruled out of Sunday’s opening game with a “not injury related” designation. Tyrod Taylor has been named the Texans’ Week 1 starter. The NFL world...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Former referee supports controversial call in Notre Dame vs. Florida State

NBC rules expert and former NFL referee Terry McAulay provided his opinion on the controversial ‘running into the kicker’ call from Notre Dame’s Week One win over Florida State. After a lengthy discussion on the field, the crew settled on the 5-yard penalty rather than a 15-yard ‘roughing the kicker’ penalty.
Florida StatePosted by
IrishBreakdown

How To Watch Notre Dame vs. Florida State

Notre Dame kicks off the 2021 season tonight against Florida State. Here is how you can watch, and listen to the season opener for the Fighting Irish. Where: Doak Campbell Stadium; Tallahassee, Florida. When: 7:30 EST. Television: ABC (Joe Tessitore - play-by-play; Greg McElroy - analyst; Katie George - sideline)
Florida StatePosted by
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Is Without Three Players vs. Florida State

Three Notre Dame players won’t play tonight against Florida State. The official Notre Dame Football PR Team twitter listed sophomore Vyper Jordan Botelho, senior running back C’Bo Flemister and freshman running back Logan Diggs as unavailable for the game. No reason was given for why they won’t play. Flemister is...
Florida StateWNDU

Notre Dame ready for challenge Florida State presents

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The season is literally around the corner, and there’s a lot for the Fighting Irish to be excited about heading into the season opener at Florida State on Sunday. For starters, Notre Dame has won 10 games in each of the last four seasons, which...
Florida StatePosted by
FanSided

Notre Dame football: Week 1 offensive grades vs. Florida State

Notre Dame football went in and won a thrilling overtime game against Florida State on Sunday night, but how did each offensive unit grade out?. Notre Dame football decided to let Florida State hang around all night, and eventually, the Irish let the Seminoles come back from down 18 to take the game to overtime. It was stressful and there is a ton to dissect, but the offense should be looked at as a positive overall after the game.
Florida Statetallahasseereports.com

FSU Preview: Florida State versus Notre Dame

Florida State football is back as the Seminoles take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 7:30 on Sunday on ABC. Notre Dame is ranked 9th in the preseason poll after a 10-2 2020 campaign. The ‘Noles are 6-4 all-time against the Irish with the last win coming in 2014.
NFLuhnd.com

Key Matchups in Notre Dame Football’s Season Opener vs. Florida State

The 2021 Notre Dame football season gets underway on Sunday night, with the Irish traveling to Tallahassee to take on the Florida State Seminoles. Notre Dame has won the last two meetings between these two schools but has had their difficulties when the game is in the Sunshine State. Some major changes on offense for the Irish add a layer of intrigue to this clash.

Comments / 0

Community Policy