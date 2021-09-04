6601 Horizon View Court

Don't miss this completely transformed, lakefront end-unit townhome in Germantown, MD. Featuring brand new espresso luxury vinyl plank flooring on the main level, you'll love the open and airy concept of living, dining, and entertaining. A refreshed powder room greets you by the entry while large bay windows lets ample sunlight into the space. The open-concept plan combines living and dining leading to a beautiful kitchen including white cabinets with modern nickel hardware, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a tile backsplash. The main level includes the walk-out to the fenced in back patio, perfect for al fresco dining. Upstairs you'll find brand new carpet throughout and 3 bedrooms, plus a linen closet and 2 bathrooms. Your owner's suite features vaulted ceilings, a separate make up area, walk-in closet, and recently refreshed en-suite bathroom with a walk-in shower, contemporary vanity and countertop, new mirror, light fixture, and glass shelf. Down the hall you'll find 2 nice sized guest bathrooms with vaulted ceilings and well appointed closets. They share a hallway bath with a brand new modern vanity, mirror, light fixture, and bathroom/tub combination. The basement also includes brand new plush carpet and a large recreation or play area complete with a wood-burning fireplace. You'll also find your dedicated laundry room with side-by-side washer and dryer plus plenty of storage space. A back nook area is perfect for the treadmill and features additional under-stairs storage. There's even a rough-in for an additional bathroom is desired. Out front you'll love the serene view of Gunner's Lake, with a playground steps away. Plus, you're just minutes to restaurants, shops, and the highway for convenience at its best. Don't miss your chance to own this beautiful home in Montgomery County!