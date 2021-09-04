14738 Gatwick Square

Location and upgrading! This rare chance for the best of both features homebuyers desire in their dream home. This end unit townhome in Leishear Village has one of the best locations available in the community. Backing up to acres of woods and parkland with a path virtually at your back door that leads to the Hammond Park and Hammond Elementary and Middle Schools. Inside there are 3 finished levels of premium space. Thoughtful updating and quality upgrading has been added to the very popular floor plan. Open stairs off the main level, LVP flooring in the living room, dining room and into the kitchen. PR and entry closet as you enter. One of the most striking kitchens! It is amazing use of space with granite countertops, white cabinets, upgraded SS appliances, breakfast bar and tiled backsplash. Check out the soft close and full extension drawers. Wall mounted tv. Door to the deck with the most breathtaking views. Watch nature in the majestic treed backdrop while you are out enjoying your extended living space on the wood deck. Look down to the patio in the fenced backyard with 2 full size sheds. Upstairs the owners suite has the walk in closet off the beautifully redone full bath. Featuring oversized wood vanity with storage cabinetry and the gorgeous tiled shower with glass door. Ceiling fans in every bedroom. The hall bath has ceramic tiled walls, tub and new vanity. This bath serves the 2nd and 3rd bedrooms. In the lower level features a walk out to the backyard patio, the rec room has a woodburning fireplace, a powder room and the built in freezer will convey. The laundry room has been remodeled including built ins and is where you will find the utility room. HVAC replaced 4/2020. Electrical panel with surge protector. Roof is 5 years old. All carpeted areas are brand new 9/2021. Outside you will have 2 private reserved parking spaces in those marked #135. The cul de sac has an island with extra guest spaces or you will find more on the main entrances. HOA fee is reasonable $58 per month. Howard County park has pavilion tot lots, tennis, ball fields. The school playgrounds are accessible off hours with basketball courts. Discover Leishear Village, the townhome community in the country but yet so convenient to JHUAPL, Ft Meade/NSA, Columbia, SS. Minutes to I95, Marc train stations, park and ride lots, ICC or downtown SS to the Metro. Located halfway between Baltimore and Washington but yet surrounded by parks and close to the reservoir where you can obtain a permit to kayak, canoe, fish in non motorized boats or just enjoy the park. You will feel at home here in 10631 Delfield Ct! Won't last long. You can enjoy the photos online but to view the home in person, we will be limiting the first weeks available slots to those persons who provide proof of pre approval for financing or proof of funds. Offers due noon Tuesday and decision will be made Wednesday. Seller wants a clean quick settlement.