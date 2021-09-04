CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

14738 Gatwick Square

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStunning brick, end unit townhouse in sought after London Towne features 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Don't miss the beautiful, blooming fig trees on your way in. This home shows like a Pinterest dream. Fall in love with the gourmet kitchen/dining combo. Rich brown cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and large island. Gleaming Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors through the main level. Luxury vinyl on the upper level. Natural light floods this beauty. The roof and A/C were replaced in 2020 and the hot water heater in 2015-2016. Conveniently located to every amenity you need...public transportation, schools, shopping and restaurants. Make this home yours today!

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Water Heater#Brazilian#Bradley Group Realtors#All Rights Reserved#Arlington Realty Inc#Idx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Potsdam, NYinformnny.com

Walkthrough Wednesday: Brand new 3 bedroom home in Potsdam

This house at 290 Morgan Road in Potsdam is so new that the seller is still putting the finishing touches on it. Philip Paige of NoCo Homestead gave ABC50’s Alex Hazard a tour. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house includes high-end features like hardwood floors, high-efficiency windows and much more. The front...
Mclean, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

7261 Mclean Commons Lane

Spacious 3 level - 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Townhouse in McLean Commons. Garage on 1st floor, open floor plan, hardwood floors, high ceilings, 2 fireplaces, large Trex deck, whole house fan. Portions of home have new flooring & some appliances recently replaced.Easy walk to Silver Line Metro, Downtown Mclean & Lewinsville Park.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

10631 Delfield Court

Location and upgrading! This rare chance for the best of both features homebuyers desire in their dream home. This end unit townhome in Leishear Village has one of the best locations available in the community. Backing up to acres of woods and parkland with a path virtually at your back door that leads to the Hammond Park and Hammond Elementary and Middle Schools. Inside there are 3 finished levels of premium space. Thoughtful updating and quality upgrading has been added to the very popular floor plan. Open stairs off the main level, LVP flooring in the living room, dining room and into the kitchen. PR and entry closet as you enter. One of the most striking kitchens! It is amazing use of space with granite countertops, white cabinets, upgraded SS appliances, breakfast bar and tiled backsplash. Check out the soft close and full extension drawers. Wall mounted tv. Door to the deck with the most breathtaking views. Watch nature in the majestic treed backdrop while you are out enjoying your extended living space on the wood deck. Look down to the patio in the fenced backyard with 2 full size sheds. Upstairs the owners suite has the walk in closet off the beautifully redone full bath. Featuring oversized wood vanity with storage cabinetry and the gorgeous tiled shower with glass door. Ceiling fans in every bedroom. The hall bath has ceramic tiled walls, tub and new vanity. This bath serves the 2nd and 3rd bedrooms. In the lower level features a walk out to the backyard patio, the rec room has a woodburning fireplace, a powder room and the built in freezer will convey. The laundry room has been remodeled including built ins and is where you will find the utility room. HVAC replaced 4/2020. Electrical panel with surge protector. Roof is 5 years old. All carpeted areas are brand new 9/2021. Outside you will have 2 private reserved parking spaces in those marked #135. The cul de sac has an island with extra guest spaces or you will find more on the main entrances. HOA fee is reasonable $58 per month. Howard County park has pavilion tot lots, tennis, ball fields. The school playgrounds are accessible off hours with basketball courts. Discover Leishear Village, the townhome community in the country but yet so convenient to JHUAPL, Ft Meade/NSA, Columbia, SS. Minutes to I95, Marc train stations, park and ride lots, ICC or downtown SS to the Metro. Located halfway between Baltimore and Washington but yet surrounded by parks and close to the reservoir where you can obtain a permit to kayak, canoe, fish in non motorized boats or just enjoy the park. You will feel at home here in 10631 Delfield Ct! Won't last long. You can enjoy the photos online but to view the home in person, we will be limiting the first weeks available slots to those persons who provide proof of pre approval for financing or proof of funds. Offers due noon Tuesday and decision will be made Wednesday. Seller wants a clean quick settlement.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

209 Gaywood Road

OPEN HOUSE - SAT. 9/11 & SUN. 9/12- 12:30pm- 2:30pm......Rarely Avail. WEST TOWSON ES/Gaywood Townhome backs to Stately Pinehurst Community!.....ALL NEW Fresh HWD flrs Refinished-(2021) greet you in the Delightful Foyer entrance!.....Gourmet Open Island Kitchen w/Maple Cabinetry, Stainless Appliances - Dishwasher/Microwave - (2019/2020), Washer -(2020), Granite Countertops and wood flooring. Kitchen opens to Picturesque patio/private backyard- with a view of Pinehurst & community has beautifully landscaped open Green space to complement the view!......A Tour through this Charming home features Custom Built-Ins , NEW Lower Level Renovations w/Upgraded Ceramic tile flooring- Potential BD4/Private Home Office - & 2nd Full BA!...... 2 NEW Ceramic Full BAs & Kitchen with all replaced copper plumbing/supply/drain pipes....Both SEWER/Water Lies have been replaced, NEW AC (2017), Chimney Liner (2018), Upgraded Recessed Lighting- LR & Floored Attic for Additional storage too!..... Community features an Open - "Gaywood Green" for the private use of Residents only. The "Green" with its Gazebo, picnic benches and firepit is avail. for Residents for Recreational use & is the site for Holiday & Social events too!..... TOP Rated BALT. County Schools- West Towson ES, Dumbarton MS & Towson HS & the "Tot Lot" is just a few steps away!..... Avail ASAP- Welcome Home to 209 Gaywood!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

227 E Street NE

This delightful bay-front row home in Capitol Hill, mere blocks from the Capitol Building, welcomes you with a front porch that+GGs ideal for relaxing and enjoying the weather. Located on a quiet side street, it+GGs a relaxing oasis in the city. ------ A bright northern facing bay window floods the main level with light. Hardwood floors are found throughout the main level. The spacious, inviting and gracious living room is open to the dining room which features a wood burning fireplace. This living space is ideal for entertaining and offers an excellent flow to the home. The updated kitchen features granite counters, wine fridge, stainless steel appliances, and access to the rear courtyard. There is also a powder room off of the entryway, and a storage closet hosting a washer and dryer on the main level. ------ Upstairs are three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The primary bedroom has a bright bay window that allows northern light to encase the room with crisp sunshine. The bedrooms are well sized and offer good closet space. The third bedroom provides access to a balcony and stairs down to the rear courtyard. The lower level is a fully separate suite with an updated granite kitchen and full bathroom +GG it features recessed lighting, newly installed carpet and tile flooring. ------ 227 E Street, NE is perfectly located in picturesque Capitol Hill, on a tree lined street just a few blocks from the Capitol Building, the Supreme Court, Union Station, and the Library of Congress. This home is a short walk to the National Mall and all of the monuments and museums. There are also many restaurants and shops within walking distance.
Tennisarlingtonrealtyinc.com

4527 Saucon Valley Court

Rare find brick front end unit townhouse in sought after Pinecrest! 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and finished walkout basement w/fireplace and built-in bookshelves. 2021 updates include three remodeled full baths, fresh paint throughout, new carpet, and new water heater. Basement has huge laundry room and finished area to walk out to a relaxing patio deck. Side of house covered in roses in full bloom. Subdivision neighborhood with fantastic amenities including tennis court, jogging path, playground, tots lot, pond and more. Surrounded by golf course. Superb location inside the 495 beltway, near 395, close to Tysons Corner, Pentagon, Amazon Headquarters, Reagan National Airport, Metro Stations, and plenty of shopping and restaurants. Walk to Home Depot, Starbucks, and other charming neighborhood stores. This is a must see!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

2300 Cardinal Way

Photos coming soon, but do not wait to schedule your showing because this is the Richfield Station home you have been waiting for! This home features an inviting main-level floor plan that offers plenty of space for you, your family, and/or guests. Upon entering, you'll find new & beautiful (scratch-resistant!) Pergo Outlast flooring throughout, and a spacious living room that offers quick access to the large kitchen and bump-out/breakfast nook. The top level features a spacious master bedroom & bathroom along with two generously-sized bedrooms and a full bathroom. The large finished basement offers a large flex-space with gorgeous built-in cabinets...the perfect area for an office, rec room, or guest room - the possibilities are endless! The Sellers have lovingly prepared this home for its new owners with new carpet, fresh paint, a beautiful new stainless steel refrigerator and more! Do not miss your chance to see this home!!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

5757 Shookstown Road

Total renovation needed. Formerly a 3-4 bedroom home, a completely new B.A.T. system has been installed. It is designed to serve a household of ONE OR TWO PEOPLE (1 BR equivalent). According to FCHD, doing everything possible to reduce discharge to the system is also recommended. Examples are water efficient appliances (front loading washing machines) and low flow fixtures are recommended, with additional features such as compost toilet. Limitations on available space to enlarge the system is not available. Cash only; Property in Flood Zone AE.
Sunderland, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

25 Dalrymple Road

$180,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: MDCA2001850. THIS IS NOT REAL PROPERTY FOR SALE. THIS IS A BUSINESS. Fabulous opportunity to purchase this established and successful pet grooming business. This profitable business has been in operation for 6 years. How often do you come across a business that is always booked? Great reputation and long list of loyal customers and their pets. This is a turnkey operation with everything needed for the new owner to start on day one. Sellers will stay on to train new owner for two weeks without compensation. Motivated owners are ready to sell and welcome all inquiries. Seller financing is NOT available on this gem so act fast and bring all offers. Lease for this location will be transferred, purchaser must provide all documentation and qualify to property owner to assume the lease.
Galloway, NJAtlantic City Press

3 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $364,750

NEW CONSTRUCTION COMING SOON! This ranch, craftsman style home will boast an open concept great room and 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms with an added powder room. The kitchen features an island for extra seating, large pantry, stainless steel appliances and open concept for full view over the living room, dining area and backyard. The powder room, for entertaining guests, will be added behind the kitchen. With a master suite fit for a king, the bathroom will be fit with double sink vanity, private toilet, optional separate shower and tub and a large walk-in closet. Across the hallway that houses your laundry room, you'll find 2 large bedrooms towards the front of the house. The oversized two car garage is accessed through the entry foyer. There is an option to expand the garage to a three car garage or two car plus workshop to match the floorplan included. Hurry now for the opportunity to choose the flooring, tile and even customize your dream kitchen.
Vienna, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

412 Onondio Circle SE

5 bedroom/ 3 Full bath 5 level split home on cul-de-sac in the town of Vienna outside of D.C in Fairfax County school district. This house is much bigger than it appears! Cunningham/Thoreau/Madison schools. Renovated and looks like a model home. Tons of natural light and recessed lighting. White kitchen with breakfast bar and eat-in area by bay window. The primary bedroom has 2 humungous walk-in closets! Bathrooms renovated with white cabinetry and quartz. Refinished hardwood floors on main level and in bedrooms. New carpet and paint. One wood burning fireplace and one gas fireplace. Sunroom with vaulted ceiling and skylights. Two laundry areas. Two expansive stone patios. Two large wood sheds. Fully fenced back yard and invisible fence. Vienna Woods Swim and Tennis club membership can transfer (10 year wait list). Backs to W & OD trail.
Leesburg, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

505 Radford Terrace NE

Lovely, spacious town house in the heart of Leesburg. With over 1800 square feet this home has space for everyone. Lots of recent updates: Appliances (2020), front porch and steps (2019), French Doors ( 2018), Roof (2015), Hot Water Heater (2014), HVAC (2012), Windows (2010). Opportunity for you to put your own final finishing touches on this wonderful home. Located close to shopping, restaurants and charming historic Downtown Leesburg.
District Heights, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

2813 Crestwick Place

Welcome to the most beautifully remodeled end unit townhouse in 20747 zip code in the heart of District Heights, mins away from District shopping mall. Completely renovated and tastefully designed from top to bottom by a Luxurious Professional Designer with high end materials, amazing craftsmanship. Brand new roof, Brand new windows, Brand new water heater, brand New HVAC, brand new stainless steel appliances, Brand new Washer & dryer, new kitchen cabinets, tastefully installed back-splash, high end granite counter tops, brand new recess lights, completely renovated bathrooms, flooring, carpet, fresh paint. Come and enjoy the peaceful privacy of this inviting home in Royal Plaza! Lots of natural sunlight. A total of three spacious bedrooms await on the upper level, including Master bedroom and a full bathroom, and half a bathroom on the main level. It won't last in the market for long. Must see to appreciate!
Germantown, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

25 Sky Blue Court

Don't miss this completely transformed, lakefront end-unit townhome in Germantown, MD. Featuring brand new espresso luxury vinyl plank flooring on the main level, you'll love the open and airy concept of living, dining, and entertaining. A refreshed powder room greets you by the entry while large bay windows lets ample sunlight into the space. The open-concept plan combines living and dining leading to a beautiful kitchen including white cabinets with modern nickel hardware, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a tile backsplash. The main level includes the walk-out to the fenced in back patio, perfect for al fresco dining. Upstairs you'll find brand new carpet throughout and 3 bedrooms, plus a linen closet and 2 bathrooms. Your owner's suite features vaulted ceilings, a separate make up area, walk-in closet, and recently refreshed en-suite bathroom with a walk-in shower, contemporary vanity and countertop, new mirror, light fixture, and glass shelf. Down the hall you'll find 2 nice sized guest bathrooms with vaulted ceilings and well appointed closets. They share a hallway bath with a brand new modern vanity, mirror, light fixture, and bathroom/tub combination. The basement also includes brand new plush carpet and a large recreation or play area complete with a wood-burning fireplace. You'll also find your dedicated laundry room with side-by-side washer and dryer plus plenty of storage space. A back nook area is perfect for the treadmill and features additional under-stairs storage. There's even a rough-in for an additional bathroom is desired. Out front you'll love the serene view of Gunner's Lake, with a playground steps away. Plus, you're just minutes to restaurants, shops, and the highway for convenience at its best. Don't miss your chance to own this beautiful home in Montgomery County!
Franconia, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

6408 Franconia Court

Beautiful three story townhome that has been lovingly maintained and updated. Step inside to find a main level with newly refinished hardwood floors and spacious living room! A gorgeous wood burning fireplace makes a fantastic focal point and will be a favorite on cool nights. French doors fill the space with natural light and allow quick access out onto the private deck! Once outside you'll enjoy relaxing, dining and entertaining on the private deck and maintenance free yard. The galley style kitchen has been updated to include granite counters, stainless steel appliances and new recessed lighting. An eat-in nook is perfect for everyday meals or chatting with the chef. A half bath rounds out the main level. Upstairs you'll find the primary bedroom with ample closet space, brand new carpeting and an ensuite full bathroom. Two additional bedrooms, both with new carpeting, and an updated full bathroom provide ample space for all. The lower level offers even more living space including an office with ensuite full bathroom & walk-in closet and a recreation room. New carpet and paint throughout make this home move-in ready! Fantastic location near the Amazon Fresh store - only one on east coast. Conveniently located a few minutes (under a mile) to the Franconia-Springfield Metro, Spring I-495/395/95. A Commuters dream with a quick drive to Old Town, DC & Tysons and a few miles to the Pentagon, DC, & Airports. 2 assigned parking spaces. Shopping nearby: Whole Foods, Target, Best Buy, Starbucks, and walkable to Springfield Town Center.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

9420 William Kirk Lane

Beautiful, Bright, and Spacious End Unit Townhome! With many upgrades from top to bottom in the past 3 years. Newly replaced windows, HVAC, Water Heater, LVT floor in the Basement, New switches and outlets throughout the house, New gazebo in the rear deck, as well as the Kitchen and all the Bathrooms. Hardwood floors throughout the upper and main level. Kitchen with granite countertops and SS appliances. Spacious and Light filled rooms. Finished basement with huge recreation room and separate laundry room . Immediate access to 495/395/95, VRE and Park & Ride lot. Close to shopping centers and restaurants. A must see home!!
Home & Gardenarlingtonrealtyinc.com

2359 Horseferry Court

Wow! An end unit for the price of an interior model!!! Enlarged and updated kitchen opens out to a dream of an enclosed back yard patio that backs to open HOA Common Ground. You can't help but notice the exquisite landscaping that's designed for easy maintenance! Inside you'll find solid hardwood floors throughout the main and upper levels, and all kinds of updates throughout! The kitchen features beautiful rich maple cabinetry, granite counters , stainless steel appliances and a striking backsplash. Upstairs you'll find two fully updated bathrooms that serve four upper level bedrooms. The primary bedroom is large and lovely, with a beautiful ensuite bath and walk in closet! The lower level features a cozy rec room on one side, and a laundry/utility/storage area on the other. NOTE that Deepwood is NOT part of Reston Association, and has it's own lower fees, beautiful pool, tennis courts, tot lots, and more! These end units are highly desirable for their large size and functional features. A definite "need to see"!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3217 Dynasty Drive

HURRY, DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS HOT, COZY & SPACIOUS 3BD 1.5BA TOWNHOME IN COLONY SQUARE!! TURN THIS PERFECT STARTER HOME INTO A STUNNING MASTERPIECE.... EQUIPPED WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS, DECK , PLENTY OF STORAGE, FIREPLACE, FENCED BACKYARD, ASSIGNED PARKING, CLOSE TO METRO, SUITLAND PARKWAY, 495 BELTWAY, SHOPPING, DINING, PARKS, WITHIN 20 MINS. TO DC, MGM, TANGER OUTLETS & SO MUCH MORE...SOLD IN AS-IS CONDITION.OWN FOR LESS THAN RENT.....
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

2941 Upton Street NW

Welcome to this elegantly appointed four bedroom, three-and-a-half bath + lower level in-law suite semi-detached townhome enhanced by beautiful period detailing. From the inviting front porch to the high ceilings, original details, abundant light, and hardwood flooring throughout, this sophisticated city residence delivers many special features to please the discerning buyer. The main level features a gracious entry foyer, a living room with a wood-burning fireplace, an expansive dining room, and a sleek and distinctive stainless steel kitchen. A den/sunroom and powder room complete the spacious first level. The sun-filled second floor includes a primary suite with an airy sitting room/office and an en suite full bath. There are three additional flexible bedrooms (one has no closet), a hall bath, and a large-capacity washer/dryer on this level. The third-level loft space with a large closet and additional storage is an ideal home office, den, teen bedroom, or art studio. There is also a fully finished walkout lower-level in-law suite or family room with a full kitchen, full bath, sleeping alcove, and a second washer/dryer. A detached two-car garage, additional off-street parking, a stone patio, and a fully fenced large, level backyard that could accommodate a pool! This is a must-see!This gracious home is ideally located just two blocks to the Van Ness METRO, plentiful shops, a grocery store, restaurants, and a short walk to Cleveland Park. **Floor Plans in the Documents**
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

7612 Quail Run Lane

This gorgeous interior townhouse has been fully renovated to offer a sleek, stylish and charming home you will be proud to call your own. You will live within a peaceful and private community with easy access to shopping, schools, parks, public transportation, and a host of must-have amenities.From the moment you step inside, you are welcomed into the light-filled and open layout with room for everyone to spread out and relax. Engineered hardwood flooring has been laid throughout the main level and combines beautifully with the on-trend color tones and neutral decor, creating an interior that feels fresh and modern.The same attention to detail is on show in the sleek and stylish kitchen with everything the avid cook could ever desire. Here, you+GGre treated to a new tiled backsplash and gorgeous shaker-style cabinets along with sweeping granite countertops that will make preparing meals a pleasure. Adding to the appeal of this gourmet chef+GGs haven is the suite of all-new stainless steel appliances and quality fixtures.The long list of extra features is extensive and includes generous bedrooms, brand new carpeting, and an unfinished walk-out basement that leads to the fenced yard.Everything you could ever need is within easy reach promising a life of absolute convenience for the lucky new owners of this delightful townhouse. For those who love the outdoors, the picturesque Bull Run Regional Park and Manassas National Battlefield Park are just waiting to be explored. The shopping, restaurants, and amenities that line Sudley Road are also nearby as are medical facilities and the I-66.

Comments / 0

Community Policy