CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Crews work to contain California wildfires, reach 37 percent on Caldor Fire

By Bay City News
sfbayca.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirefighters are continuing to make progress fighting wildfires across the state, with the Caldor Fire reaching 37 percent containment, increased containment of other fires and full containment of two fires, Cal Fire officials said Saturday morning. Additionally, firefighters responded to 26 new initial attack wildfires Friday, all of which were...

sfbayca.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Lake Isabella, CA
City
Shasta, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caldor#California Wildfires#Cal Fire#Two Fires#Weather#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
PoliticsRebel Yell

New forest fire out of control in Northern California

(Susanville) A wildfire that broke out in the California capital region a few days ago got out of control on Wednesday after covering nearly 215 square miles. At least two victims had to be taken to hospital by helicopter after the Caldor Fire devastated a small town about 130 kilometers from Sacramento in the north of the state.
South Lake Tahoe, CAKABC

Entire Strike Team Of Firefighters Infected.

(Sacramento, CA) — COVID-19 has infected an entire strike team of 16 firefighters who were battling the Caldor Fire, which is approaching South Lake Tahoe. Those firefighters are leaving the frontlines and must now quarantine for up to two weeks. A strike team is comprised of five fire engines and three firefighters, plus a team leader. Cal Fire said the outbreak is the first on the Caldor Fire and no other units have been affected. Cal Fire is warning other firefighters to follow COVID-19 protocols.
Lakeview, ORnbc16.com

New wildfire in southern Oregon grows to 1,500 acres with no containment

LAKEVIEW, Ore. - The Cougar Peak Fire, discovered Tuesday, Sept. 7, around 1:45 p.m about 15 miles northwest of Lakeview in the Freemont-Winema National Forest, has grown to 1,500 acres with no containment. The USDA Forest Service says fire behavior includes running, torching, and spotting in mixed conifer and brush....
California StateFresno Bee

With California’s national forests closed, some Fresno-area mountains and events remain open

The USDA Forest Service announced on Monday the closure of 20 million acres of California’s national forests to public access for at least the next two weeks. The order was called to mitigate the extreme fire conditions seen throughout the state at a time when national firefighting resources are strained. While it applies only to U.S. Forest Service land, road and trails, news of the order has left many in the Fresno area wondering about weekend recreation plans in the Sierra National Forest in advance of the Labor Day holiday weekend.
Siskiyou County, CAkrcrtv.com

Antelope Fire grows over 11,000 acres on Wednesday, loses containment

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — The Antelope Fire grew by 11,775 acres, dropped 6% in containment, and prompted new evacuation orders in Siskiyou County on Wednesday. According to US Forest Service (USFS) officials with the Klamath National Forest, as of 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday evening, the Antelope Fire is estimated to have burned 91,477 acres with 77% containment.
El Dorado County, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Lightning Strikes Ignite New Wildfires In El Dorado County; Tahoe Firefighters Rush To Battle Blazes

RESCUE (CBS SF) — Crews battling Tahoe’s massive Caldor Fire were rushed from the fire lines early Friday to battle new lightning-ignited wildfires throughout El Dorado County as a cold front rolled over the region, carrying with it thundershowers. Cal Fire’s Amador-El Dorado Unit, which has been engaged battling the Caldor Fire ever since it ignited near Sly Park on Aug. 14 and roared up Highway 50 into to the Tahoe Basin, took to social media Friday morning to updated the situation. “Firefighters were diverted from the Caldor Fire to fight multiple lightning fires late last night throughout El Dorado County,” unit...
Auburn, CAKTVU FOX 2

Bridge Fire threatens communities in Sierra Foothills

The Bridge Fire near Auburn has burned 300 acres in Placer County and is 5% contained as of Monday. The fire started a day earlier and Cal Fire resources had to reposition from the ongoing Caldor Fire to minimize the impact of the new fire.
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Black bear is euthanized after being captured on film fleeing the monster Caldor Fire in California

A black bear has had to be euthanized after sustaining severe injuries in the Caldor Fire, wildlife officials reported. The bear, who was named “Tenderfoot” after suffering burns to its paws, was first spotted on 31 August by a fire crew battling the blaze in the Lake Tahoe area of northern California. The fire, which has been burning since last month, has grown to 212,907 acres and has led to thousands of residents being evacuated from the popular tourist area. Firefighter Bradcus Schrandt Sr discovered Tenderfoot behind trees near a residential neighborhood in Meyers, a small town in the...
Trinity County, CAkymkemp.com

The Monument Fire Blew Through Nearly 13,000 More Acres Today

The Monument Fire made horrific jumps today. It went from the 18th largest fire in California history to the 16th by gobbling up nearly another 13,000 acres. The Monument Fire is approximately 198,829 acres and 45 percent contained. Although Wednesday’s weather was slightly less hot, dry, and windy than Tuesday’s Red Flag conditions, it did not have a correspondingly beneficial effect on fire behavior. The southwest area of the fire was very active west of Hayfork, resulting in the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office issuing additional evacuation orders (see here). This evening, when night-shift crews received their briefing, the fire had advanced to Drinkwater Gulch and became established in the headwaters of West Tule Creek. It also spread northwestward from Jud Creek to Halfway Ridge. Southeast of Pasture Gulch, the fire has reached Hayfork Creek in several places. Helicopters assisted firefighters throughout the day with retardant and water drops. To prevent the fire from advancing unimpeded further east toward Hayfork, night-shift crews are prepared to conduct defensive firing operations—if conditions are favorable—from Drinkwater Gulch bridge, south to Butter Creek Road, and approximately 2 miles west along Butter Creek Road.

Comments / 0

Community Policy