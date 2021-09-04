CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

England should not fear a big run chase against India – Paul Collingwood

By Rory Dollard
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18hdEd_0bmmXV6C00

Assistant coach Paul Collingwood has told England’s batsmen they have no reason to fear a big fourth-innings chase after Rohit Sharma carried India into a strong position in the fourth LV= Insurance Test.

Rohit dug deep for a wonderful 127 on day three at the Kia Oval, playing the starring role as India turned a 99-run first-innings deficit into a lead of 171.

They advanced to 270 the loss of just three wickets, leaving an England attack who have already bowled 92 overs with plenty of work still to do.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PQHTZ_0bmmXV6C00

While a clatter of wickets on the fourth morning is not impossible, the greater likelihood is that England will be faced with a formidable target when they finally return to the crease. And Collingwood has seen nothing in the pitch in the last three sessions to worry him if that is the case.

“The conditions look very good out there so we shouldn’t be scared of whatever total they get,” he said.

“It might be (a big chase), but it looked really good for batting. We’ve seen the momentum shift very quickly in this series.”

England tried a number of different tactics in a bid to break India’s concentration but were ultimately unable to generate the kind of swing that has caused batsmen on both sides problems throughout the series.

Without it they were forced too often into a holding pattern, awaiting mistakes that rarely came. In the end it took the arrival of the new ball to shift the dial, with Ollie Robinson taking out Rohit and Cheteshwar Pujara (61) in the first six deliveries after the change, following 44 wicketless overs.

“One thing that was surprising was the lack of swing from the Dukes ball. We tried everything,” said Collingwood.

“We all know that once we get movement we can cause India’s batters trouble but we couldn’t get it moving. We all know it can be tough at times but we asked questions all day. If we can get movement on this ball tomorrow we know we have the bowlers to exploit conditions, put their middle order under pressure and bowl them out as cheaply as possible.”

Rohit was basking in the first overseas hundred of his Test career in his 24th appearance on the road, having previously scored seven in India, but was not getting carried away by the match situation.

“We’re in a good position but we do understand the game is not over until it’s over,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DKK9y_0bmmXV6C00

“We need to put in the same sort of effort again, so hopefully guys can put their heads down and move the game towards us. Sometimes you have to put in those hard yards and I was happy to do that.

“You need to be patient and I have been very patient. For me to get a hundred overseas or at home is a good feeling because it’s what all batters strive for: big runs and making sure you put your team in good positions.”

Rohit’s day might have ended very differently had Rory Burns held a diving slip catch when he had 31, but instead it went down, like five other chances in the game.

“It’s certainly been an area we’re trying to improve all the time,” Collingwood said.

“The guys won’t shy away from it. I thought Rory’s today was a very good effort, it just didn’t stick.”

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

236K+
Followers
109K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rohit Sharma
Person
Cheteshwar Pujara
Person
Rory Burns
Person
Paul Collingwood
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Insurance Test
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Rohit Sharma century leaves England up against it on day three against India

Rohit Sharma produced a wonderful, long-awaited century as India left England up against it on day three of the fourth LV= Insurance Test.Prior to this innings, all seven of Rohit’s Test centuries had come in home conditions but he finally conjured a crowning achievement overseas as he anchored a superb comeback.When he opened the innings on the second evening, his side were 99 behind but when he walked off for tea at 103 not out they were an even hundred in front on 199 for one.That will be Tea on Day 3 of the 4th Test.Wicketless session for #TeamIndia as...
Worldfroggyweb.com

Cricket-India squad for T20 World Cup

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India named the following squad on Wednesday for the Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman in October-November. Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Chris Woakes hoping for another ‘special’ run chase from England

Chris Woakes has called on England to channel the never-say-die spirit of 2019 as they try and land another famous victory against the odds.England will begin the final day of the fourth LV= Insurance Test against India with a mountain to climb but every reason to believe they can plant their flag at the summit.Left chasing a record 368 at the Kia Oval, openers Haseeb Hameed (43no) and Rory Burns (31no) made sizeable inroads as they chalked off 77 runs in 32 wicketless overs on the fourth evening. View this post on...
SportsBBC

England v India: Moeen Ali misses run-out chance as England hopes fade

Moeen Ali misses a gilt-edged run-out chance following a mix-up between India batsmen Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur as England's chances fade in the fourth Test at The Oval. FOLLOW: England v India, fourth Test, Oval - clips, radio & text. Listen to live TMS commentary of the fourth Test...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

England fight their way back into contention against India on fourth morning

England fought their way back into contention in the fourth LV= Insurance Test, clipping India’s wings with three wickets from Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali on the fourth morning.The hosts lost control of the game on Saturday, labouring away with minimal success as India racked up 270 for three, but the pendulum swung again as they reached lunch on 329 for six.That left them with a healthy lead of 230, but England will still hold belief if they can bring things to a close without significant damage in the afternoon session.Woakes had to wait for his turn but had an...
WorldThe Guardian

India complete turnaround to win vintage Test against England

A day that began with England and their supporters daring to dream ended at 4.38pm with India the side celebrating a stirring victory. The Oval witnessed their first series win on English soil 50 years ago and, now 2-1 up with one to play, Virat Kohli’s class of 2021 have taken a significant step towards their own slice of history.
SportsBBC

England v India: Chris Woakes says hosts can chase down record target

England can draw on recent experience of extraordinary run chases in their bid to win the fourth Test against India, says all-rounder Chris Woakes. Set 368 - an England record - the hosts reached 77-0 at the close on day four. Ben Stokes pulled off an incredible chase against Australia...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

England dare to dream of record chase after Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed tame India attack

It is not just that England are still in this Test match going into day five. But after their openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed opened up in late afternoon and closed up in the late evening, undisturbed on 77 for no loss after India set them a target of 368, they might be ahead – certainly ahead of where India felt they should be at the end of a Sunday where they did everything right with the bat to finish their second innings on 466. They were bowled out if not got out, putting on 196 to their overnight...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

England suffer difficult morning in pursuit of record total against India

England’s hopes of a record-breaking chase on the final day of the fourth LV= Insurance Test suffered a setback in the morning session as India took two wickets and kept the run rate firmly in check.Pursuing 368 at the Kia Oval, a bigger fourth-innings target than any England side has ever achieved, they were 131 for two at lunch having added just 54. With 237 still to get in two sessions, the task has already got even steeper.India kept their discipline as they made a promising start to their own hunt for 10 wickets, dismissing Rory Burns for 50 and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy