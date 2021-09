First, let me apologize as this turned out to be much longer than I was expecting, but I do think there are a lot of good data to go through and I hope you are willing to dive into it. As we approach the start of the season, I thought it might be beneficial to dive into different aspects of the transition from the 2020 team into the 2021 team. So, let's dive in to evaluating the Recruiting & Evaluating the Overall Roster for the Florida Gators football team.