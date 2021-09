Recently we attended a Masquerade Ball over at The Edison in Disney Springs and it was one swanky soiree!. Since masks were required for this event, we knew we had to start preparing now for next year. Also, Halloween is right around the corner and we are on the lookout for some costume inspo. So, we stopped by the Italy pavilion in EPCOT to check out the Paint Your Own Mask section, and what we found next kinda terrifying and kinda incredible… ,