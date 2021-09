Four of the six division races appear to be settled, with only the NL East and NL West still in jeopardy. However, the second NL wild card and both in the AL are still up for grabs. This renders 10 of the 15 involving at least one team still battling for a postseason berth. The marquee matchup is again in SoCal with the Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the San Diego Padres for a weekend set.