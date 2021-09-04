CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Wrong again. Read the article, & the primary studies it sites. All of them

By EAPo Joined:
sportswar.com
 6 days ago

Some are as you suggest, but others are for asymptomatics. And please don't pull out the "for the love and safety of all humanity don't say that" card. Talk about FUD. I could very easily say something similar along the lines of: "For the Love of heaven stop encouraging vaccinated people to run around unmasked with no consideration for whether or not they might be shedding virus!!!!". It's that kind of fear mongering that's creating the kind of irrationality and militaristic siege mentality we're seeing around so many of these issues.

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fud
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

9 Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Mayo Clinic

A new study just came out confirming what too many suffering Americans already knew: A COVID-19 infection, even a mild one, can at times result in debilitating symptoms that can last longer than a year—potentially a lifetime. It's called Long COVID, or Post-COVID Syndrom (PCS) or post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC). And it can happen to up to 30% of those who get COVID. "Quite honestly, anybody can develop it," says Dr. Billie Schultz, a Mayo Clinic physical medicine and rehabilitation expert. "So they've looked at who is more likely to have these symptoms that linger, and…honestly, anybody can. It doesn't depend on the severity of the COVID infection. It doesn't necessarily depend on the patient's age. It doesn't necessarily depend on their educational level. It can really be anybody that we see. Common signs and symptoms that linger over time include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

COVID-19 Vaccine Scandal: Nurse is Suspected to Have Injected Thousands of People With Salt Water Instead of the Real Doses

Going to get vaccinated for COVID but instead receiving an injection with saline solution may sound amusing to many of us. But it’s what supposedly happened to thousands of Germans. A nurse is suspected of having replaced over 8,500 vaccine doses with salt water, as health officials from the German state of Lower Saxony report.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Charleston Press

Parents oppose vaccines: If vaccines for school children are required, almost half of parents will keep their children home, recent poll shows

The vaccine hesitancy has been a real struggle for months now and while health experts were urging people to get vaccinated, starting May the number of daily vaccinated people was declining every day until the Delta variant took off in July. Meanwhile, vaccines were approved for everyone aged 12 and...
Medical Sciencedeseret.com

Scientists reveal new ‘superhuman’ immunity to COVID-19

Some individuals are getting “superhuman” or “bulletproof” immunity to the novel coronavirus, and experts are now explaining how it happens. Per NPR, a series of new studies have found that some people gain “an extraordinarily powerful immune response” to the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. These people produce a lot...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

CDC Doing ‘Exploratory Work’ To Decide Whether To Study If COVID Vaccines Are Causing ‘Menstrual Irregularities’

Anxieties over whether the COVID-19 vaccines impact fertility have discouraged some U.S. women from obtaining the vaccines, though the CDC has not found evidence that coronavirus vaccines cause fertility problems. In late July, CDC spokeswoman Martha Sharan told the Daily Caller News Foundation that “several studies” on the vaccines’ effects...
SocietyThe Independent

1970s paper predicting we’ll hit societal collapse is right on schedule

A decades-old scientific paper predicting the collapse of society by 2050 appears to be right on schedule, according to a new study with stark warnings for continued economic and population growth. Gaya Herrington, an analyst for accountancy firm KPMG, carried out the independent research for her Harvard thesis and found...
Medical Sciencetechstartups.com

A new study from University of California found that teenage boys are more at risk from vaccines than covid; 6 times more likely to suffer from heart problems from the vaccine than be hospitalized from Covid

On June 10, we wrote about the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) when the agency announced it was holding an ’emergency meeting” after hundreds suffered rare heart inflammation following Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. On the same day, NBC News wrote a piece titled, “Evidence grows stronger...
Public HealthPosted by
LiveScience

COVID-19 test caused man's 9-month-long brain fluid leak

A man's persistently runny nose following a COVID-19 test wasn't caused by allergies as he suspected, but rather cerebrospinal fluid leaking from his brain, according to a new report. The man, who lives in the Czech Republic, received a COVID-19 nasal swab test in March 2020 after he had contact...
Sciencetheohiostar.com

Fauci-Funded Wuhan Lab Viruses Exhibited over 10,000 Times Higher Viral Load Than Natural Strain, Documents Show

U.S. and Chinese researchers funded by Dr. Anthony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) created viruses in a Wuhan lab that exhibited over 10,000 times higher viral load in humanized mice than the natural virus they were based on, according to an infectious disease professor citing documents recently released by the agency.
Healthohmymag.co.uk

This woman lived with all her organs in the wrong place until she was 99

The untold story of this American woman has created a mess in the medical world. You'll soon see why... Before her death, this American woman decided to bequeath her body to science. A charitable gesture to advance medicine. The medical students from Oregon Health and Science University dissecting the corpse for their course had no idea they were about to make a surprising discovery.
Relationship Advicetpr.org

Looking For Love In All The Wrong Pandemics

The stories in this episode of Worth Repeating were recorded in the fall of 2020, when vaccines were a point of speculation and the grind of pandemic life was setting in. The longer lockdowns continued, the harder it was to sustain the things that gave pre-COVID life its color—socializing, discovering new things, even falling in love. These stories are about that last topic: we asked listeners to tell us about the love in their lives, romantic and otherwise, during the height of the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy