Denmark bans unvaccinated US tourists following latest EU guidance

By Bailey Schulz, USA TODAY
 6 days ago

Denmark is banning unvaccinated tourists from the United States, joining a growing list of European Union member states that are tightening travel restrictions as COVID-19 cases rise.

The change comes after the country moved the U.S. to its “orange” travel advisory category on Saturday. Previously, U.S. tourists could enter Denmark by showing a negative coronavirus test or proof of recovery.

Entry requirements do not change for fully vaccinated U.S. travelers, who are still exempt from testing and quarantine requirements.

Denmark isn’t alone in tightening entry restrictions for U.S. travelers.

The Netherlands, another EU member state, on Saturday started enforcing a quarantine period for vaccinated U.S. travelers and prohibited entry among unvaccinated travelers. Bulgaria announced it would prohibit travel from the U.S. and Italy added testing and self-isolation requirements for U.S. travelers .

The new requirements come on the heels of the EU's decision to move the U.S. off its safe travel list , which signaled to member states that they should no longer ease restrictions on nonessential travel for people from the U.S. amid the latest surge in COVID-19 cases.

As of Friday, the seven-day moving average of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. was 153,246 with nearly 53% of the population fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h7Dtz_0bmmXIrz00
Denmark moved the United States to its “orange” travel advisory category on Saturday, tightening entry requirements so that tourists from the U.S. can no longer enter the country just by showing a negative coronavirus test or proof of recovery. NONE, XXX NONE

Other EU member states still welcome U.S. tourists.

Portugal plans to remain open to U.S. tourists, and Marion Fourestier, spokesperson for the France Tourism Development Agency, told USA TODAY Friday the French government has “no immediate plans to remove the U.S. from its Green List.”

Can I enter Denmark if I’m unvaccinated?

Some unvaccinated people from the U.S. can still enter Denmark with proof of a negative COVID-19 test but will need to have “a worthy purpose” such as work, school or legal matters, according to a joint website of the Danish authorities.

If they have not previously been infected by the virus, these travelers will also need to take a coronavirus test both before and after entering the country and self-isolate up to 10 days after arrival, with the ability to end isolation on day four with a negative coronavirus test.

U.S. travelers attending a business meeting in Denmark and children under 18 are exempt from the self-isolation period.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has designated Denmark as a "Level 3: COVID-19 High" destination and says unvaccinated travelers should avoid visiting Denmark.

Can I enter Denmark if I’m vaccinated?

Vaccinated travelers can enter Denmark, but must show proof of vaccination through the EU digital COVID certificate or a vaccine certificate that shows their name, date of birth, vaccine name and effective date.

Follow USA TODAY reporter Bailey Schulz on Twitter: @bailey_schulz .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Denmark bans unvaccinated US tourists following latest EU guidance

