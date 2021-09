Being a jerk in the office isn’t going to pay off as much as it’s thought, according to a study. It’s easy to assume that everyone in management or higher positions got to where they are through tactics that flirt on narcissism and ruthlessness. It’s perceived that those often successful are assertive and confident, can persuade (and even manipulate), which all can help you get ahead in life. But while that type of person might look good in a TV show, the reality is: It’s not helping you get ahead in your career.