Disney recently announced that a new system would be replacing FastPass+ in Disney World soon. Disney Genie+ will be a part of the new Genie planning system in the My Disney Experience app. While Genie is free, Genie+ is a paid service that allows you to make ride reservations in a similar way that you used to be able to using FastPass+. Only now, you will only be able to reserve one ride at a time, and you will enter the queue through the Lightning Lane instead of the FastPass+ lane (it’s the same lane — just renamed!). Today, we found more information about the old FastPass+ system while we were in the parks.