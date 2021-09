Get a totally unique nighttime timepiece experience with The Electricianz Hybrid Mechanical Time Display Series. By day, they are watches with powerful designs. However, by night, they offer an incredible light experience! In fact, they have 5 LEDs to chase away the darkness, and they have 5 additional LEDs that let you have fun with a retrograde second simulation. Yes, that’s right, there are 10 micro LED lights inside these watches! This onboard elecroluminescent system gives it a truly unique look. Equipped with a high-precision automatic self-winding movement, each of the 7 watches in the Hybrid Mechanical collection use a unique autonomous technological in-house module. And the designers thought of everything: they even send your watch in packaging just like the microelectronic industry does. Finally, they’ll entrance you as you watch the movement work its magic.