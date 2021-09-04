TokenSociety, which Mints NFTs for Entertainment Industry, Completes NFT Drop for “Men of the House” TV Series

Kelly Clarkson is a star in many areas of pop culture. After an impressive win on the original season of American Idol, she went on to have many Grammy-winning and chart-topping albums. She's also had her hand in acting, judging/roasting other panelists on The Voice, and now headlines her own daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. Things were all well and good – until quarantining with her kids and ex-husband in Montana last year threw the singer through a loop.