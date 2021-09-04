CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TokenSociety, which Mints NFTs for Entertainment Industry, Completes NFT Drop for “Men of the House” TV Series

By Omar Faridi
crowdfundinsider.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article a platform for minting non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for the entertainment industry, reveals that they’ve completed their first NFT Drop for the pilot episode of “Men of the House,” a situation comedy TV series “written and directed by Levelle G. Benson starring Kareem Grimes, Erica Peeples, Skyler Grey, Addae Nassir and Chase Fisher, Jr.,” according to an update shared with CI.

