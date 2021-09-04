CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Chez Mellusi (the Clemson transfer) having a day for Bucky

By HooWorldOrder Joined:
sportswar.com
 6 days ago

Chez Mellusi (the Clemson transfer) having a day for Bucky ** -- HooWorldOrder 09/04/2021 2:45PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson#Log In
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Is Predicting A Major College Football Upset

Former Florida coach Steve Spurrier has a bold prediction for the Gators ahead of their 2021 season. During a promotion posted by 1010 XL / 92.5 FM for Gators Roundtable on Wednesday afternoon, the legendary college coach said he feels his former team has what it takes to defeat the reigning national champion Crimson Tide.
NFLNew York Post

Mac Jones’ girlfriend celebrates QB getting Patriots starting job

Mac Jones’ girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is proud of her man after he won the Patriots’ quarterback battle following Cam Newton’s surprise release Tuesday. The University of Alabama alumna took to her Instagram Story to re-post loving messages from friends and family after Jones became New England’s starting QB. One post...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Trevor Lawrence throws jaw-dropping pass in NFL debut

Trevor Lawrence made key plays throughout his Clemson career as he became the winningest quarterback in school history. Now he is turning heads at the next level with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lawrence is making his NFL debut on Saturday against the Cleveland Browns. The No. 1 overall pick in April’s...
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Clemson receiver to have surgery

Not good news as Clemson looks for playmakers to step up on offense. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney shared during his teleconference on Sunday that sophomore receiver E.J. Williams will be out several weeks with an injury that he suffered during the game. "He is going to have surgery on...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Bengals QB Joe Burrow got hit with the ultimate disrespect this week

Former LSU Football quarterback Joe Burrow was hit with the ultimate disrespect this week. Burrow, the first overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft, was ranked far too low in NFL.com’s quarterback rankings. According to NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal, Burrow is the 26th best quarterback in the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Deshaun Watson News

The inevitable was finally made official on Friday afternoon. As indicated by head coach David Culley earlier this week, Deshaun Watson has now been officially ruled out of Sunday’s opening game with a “not injury related” designation. Tyrod Taylor has been named the Texans’ Week 1 starter. The NFL world...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To National Anthem Before Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

On Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys stepped on the field for the first game of the 2021 NFL season. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers entered the contest as heavy favorites over Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Before the game kicked off, the Buccaneers unveiled their Super Bowl banner in front of a packed house.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Ohio State Gets Huge Boost Before Game vs. Oregon

Just a few days ago, Ohio State linebacker Palaie Gaoteote’s waiver for immediate eligibility was denied by the NCAA. In a surprising turn of events, though, the NCAA has reversed its decision. On Friday, the Buckeyes found out that Gaoteote is officially eligible to play this season. Gaoteote, a former...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Paul Finebaum’s Top 4

Now that Week 1 of the college football season is officially in the books, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum has revealed his way-too-early top four. It shouldn’t really surprise anyone that Finebaum has Alabama ranked as the best team in the country. Nick Saban’s squad looked dominant against Miami on Saturday. Georgia...
NFLSeattle Times

No. 6 Clemson looks to rebound against SC State

South Carolina State (0-1) at No. 6 Clemson (0-1), Saturday at 5 p.m. EDT (ACC Network). Line: No line, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Clemson 4-0. Clemson’s long run of success against FCS schools. The Tigers have won all 35 games against FCS schools since the NCAA split Division I in 1978. Their average margin of victory in those games is more than 35 points. South Carolina State is looking to spring perhaps one of the biggest upsets in college football history.
NFL247Sports

Chez Mellusi, who transferred to UW from Clemson, to start at running back

MADISON, Wis. — It was one of the biggest questions heading into fall camp for the Wisconsin Badgers. In a room of talented running backs, who would emerge as the No. 1?. That question has partially been answered. UW released depth chart Monday, and Clemson transfer Chez Mellusi was listed as the starter ahead of redshirt freshman Jalen Berger, the presumed starter throughout the offseason.
Clemson, SC247Sports

Who is Clemson DT transfer Jordan Williams

In an effort to boost the production of the defensive line, Virginia Tech attacked the transfer portal over the offseason, landing a commitment from Clemson transfer Jordan Williams. Williams committed to Virginia Tech in December and enrolled at the university in January, putting him in a position to take part...
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

On This Date: 2012 (14)Clemson- 26 Auburn- 19

ATLANTA -- Sammy who? DeAndre Hopkins set a school record with 13 receptions, filling the void left by star receiver Sammy Watkins, and Andre Ellington rushed for 231 yards to lead No. 14 Clemson to a 26-19 victory over Auburn in the season opener Saturday night. Playing before a 50-50...
FootballScarlet Nation

WATCH: Kirby Smart's Tuesday presser (Clemson)

On the progress of Warren Ericson and the special team's status…. “Warren Ericson is doing awesome. We’re fired up about Warren Ericson. He’s been able to practice the last two weeks, and he’s done an excellent job. As far as punt return and kick return, we didn’t get to go outside today, and we were going to get to do some live kicks today to finalize that. Probably Kenny, Kearis, Ladd, those are the guys in the running for PK. So, those three guys primarily, and Cook had worked back there and Zamir. Every one of those guys, kickoff return, will be one of the backs. Punt will be Ladd, Kearis, DK, Burton, but really those guys have all kind of been neck and neck, and it will probably just be Kearis. But to be honest, he hasn’t gone through everything in this camp, so he’s had some time where he wasn’t out there, and he’s been out there now for I guess the last two weeks. So, we certainly feel very comfortable.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy