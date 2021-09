The Guardians of the Galaxy are about to become major figures in Walt Disney World's EPCOT, with the upcoming Other World Showcase Pavilion set to feature the characters as symbols of space exploration. In addition to having a presence in the park, the Guardians characters are going to star in one of Disney World's most anticipated rides in quite some time; Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. Fans have been looking forward to the opening of the indoor roller coaster for some time, and the Imagineering team at Disney World is now revealing that the project is almost complete.