From the Woodbrook Chick Fil-A telling us that they won't be able to fill our tailgate order for a large chicken nugget tray because there has been a "nugget recall" on all chicken nuggets at that store. They're going through their list of orders & calling everyone tonight who planned to pick up nugget trays before the game. There are going to be some disappointed folks in the morning, waking up to this phone message, or----even worse---going to the store & finding out as they're on their way to the game. Not sure if this affects the other Chick Fil-A on Pantops. In any event, looks like it's Bo Time this week for our family.