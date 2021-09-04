CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukiah, CA

UScellular donates $2,136 toward STEM resources for Northern California teachers and students

By Ukiah Daily Journal
Ukiah Daily Journal
 6 days ago

After a year that imposed never-before-seen challenges on students and teachers, UScellular donated $2,136 toward Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) resources for Northern California teachers and their students. Through a donation to DonorsChoose, an education non-profit organization that connects public school teachers with interested donors, UScellular provided funding for...

