If you’re vaccinated you are not at risk from those who are not. Claiming people need to get vaccinated because they are so effective while simultaneously accusing unvaccinated people of endangering vaccinated people is so nonsensical only bureaucrats and academics could say it. I’m vaccinated. I also had and recovered from COVID. I do not owe anyone who has chosen otherwise any further measures. They have made their assessment. That’s their choice. It’s also their burden.