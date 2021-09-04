Dune Director Reveals the Star Wars Scene That Inspired the Film

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThe highly-anticipated Dune from director Denis Villeneuve is finally being released next month, and the film just had its premiere at the Venice International Film Festival on Friday night. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie received an eight-minute standing ovation and was met with praise by many, including Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao who helmed the upcoming Marvel film Eternals. /Film was also in attendance for the screening and took part in a roundtable with Villeneuve. During the chat, the director revealed which scene from the original Star Wars inspired him.

