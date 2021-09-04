Dune Director Reveals the Star Wars Scene That Inspired the Film

Even the Droids of the Star Wars Universe are getting into the spooky spirit. Disney just unveiled a new Halloween-themed Star Wars astromech droid that will be available at Disney Parks and at ShopDisney.com. The new droid's name is R6-W1CH and hails from Dathomir, a world that notably is home to a large group of "Force witches." The droid not only sports a red and black paint scheme (likely a nod to Darth Maul, Dathomir's most infamous resident), it's also wearing a rather trendy witch cap. The new droid is currently available as an action figure at various stores throughout the Walt Disney World Resort and is expected to pop up at the ShopDisney.com online store in the coming weeks. You can get an up-close look at the new figure below: