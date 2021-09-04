CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
September’s Day at the Docks festival will be a scaled down event in 2021

By Joy Crist
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe annual Day at the Docks festival in Hatteras Village will still be held in September, but will be a scaled-down event this year, per a recent update from event organizers. The two-day festival was canceled in 2019 because of Hurricane Dorian, and was canceled again in 2020 because of the Coronavirus pandemic, but this year’s celebration will still continue with some alterations, due to a recent rise in COVID-19 cases on the Outer Banks.

