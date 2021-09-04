German health workers attacked after refusing to give man a vaccination card without a shot

© Getty Images

A man allegedly attacked two health care workers in Germany on Saturday after he demanded a vaccination card despite refusing to get a COVID-19 shot, according to the German Press Agency dpa, The Associated Press reported.

During a vaccination event in Gera, Germany, a man approached health care workers and said he was not going to get a COVID-19 shot. The man reportedly attacked an assistant and nurse after he was denied a vaccination card, the AP noted.

The man was not identified due to privacy rules but was later taken into custody by police. The two health care workers, who were also unidentified, were reportedly taken to a hospital to have their injuries treated. The alleged attacker also sustained some injuries.

The wire service noted that the hospital released the two injured workers later.

COVID-19 cases in Germany have been steadily rising in recent days. On Friday, the country saw 14,251 confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 13,000 the day prior, according to data from the World Health Organization. In comparison, confirmed cases were in the hundreds earlier in July.

Data from Johns Hopkins University indicated that 61 percent of Germany’s population is fully vaccinated.

Berlin saw thousands of protesters gather last weekend after German leaders said they were considering implementing additional COVID-19 restrictions for public gatherings.

Earlier this summer, Greece and France also saw protests against vaccine mandates or proof-of-vaccination requirements.

Both countries have required health care workers to receive the vaccine. Additionally, France has implemented a COVID-19 health pass that allows businesses to know if a person has tested negative for COVID-19 or has received a vaccine.