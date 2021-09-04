CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analysis: Osaka should take whatever time off she needs

By HOWARD FENDRICH
NewsTimes
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Naomi Osaka does not owe it to anyone to play tennis for the rest of this season. Or, really, ever again. The only person she needs to answer to at this point is herself. The fans and the critics, the tournaments and the TV executives, the...

Comments / 0

