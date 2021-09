Records: Denison-Schleswig 1-0; Abraham Lincoln 1-0 Last week: Denison Schleswig defeated Carroll 28-7; Abraham Lincoln defeated Thomas Jefferson 34-16 The Word: The Lynx started their first-ever season as a 5A school with a win over inner-city rival Thomas Jefferson and better yet, remain at the Wick for another two weeks with their next test being against a Monarch team that forced five turnovers against the Tigers last week in Carroll. Taking care of the ball will be a key thing against the Monarch’s opportunistic defense.