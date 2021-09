Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings producer Jonathan Schwartz knows exactly where the movie fits into the grander chronology of Marvel's sprawling, shared cinematic universe. That doesn't mean he's going to tell you before the movie comes out, but a lot of thought went into it. The movie -- an origin story for the title character that also touches on the roots of the Ten Rings organization that has been referenced since Iron Man -- will be in theaters this weekend, and Schwartz has been careful to walk that line between promising that it has ties to the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe without giving too much away about the movie.