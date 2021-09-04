Flood Advisory issued for Miami-Dade by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 09:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-05 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Miami-Dade The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Miami-Dade County in southeastern Florida * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 252 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Miami, Miami Beach, Surfside, Miami Gardens, North Miami, North Miami Beach, Opa-Locka, Miami Shores, North Bay Village, El Portal, Golden Glades, Pinewood, Little Haiti, Westview, West Little River, Bay Harbor Islands, Biscayne Park, Bal Harbour and Fiu North Campus.