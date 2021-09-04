Flood Warning issued for Greenwood by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 18:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-08 01:26:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Greenwood The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Flood Warning for Southeastern Butler County in south central Kansas Southern Greenwood County in southeastern Kansas * Until 415 PM CDT Saturday. * At 1010 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Douglass, Leon, Severy, Fall River, Latham, Rosalia, Climax, Beaumont, Piedmont, El Dorado Airport, El Dorado State Park, Fall River Lake, Fall River State Park, Cross Timbers State Park and Toronto Lake.