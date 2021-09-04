CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington County, MO

Flood Advisory issued for Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-06 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-08 16:25:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Washington FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHERN CRAWFORD AND SOUTHERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL MISSOURI At 154 PM CDT, Heavy rain has ended across the area. Radar indicated between 2 and 4 inches of rain fell across the region. The only flooding that has been reported was some water on the road at Cherryville Road and Seven Cedars Road earlier this morning. Some locations that will experience flooding include Potosi, Steelville, Irondale, Mineral Point, Courtois, Cherryville, Caledonia, Davisville, Shirley, Belgrade and Cook Station.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Potosi, MO
City
Irondale, MO
City
Caledonia, MO
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
City
Belgrade, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Courtois, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
County
Washington County, MO
City
Cook Station, MO
City
Davisville, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Washington Flood Advisory#Mineral Point
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

Biden calls Chinese President Xi Jinping about U.S.-China relationship

In their first conversation in seven months, President Biden spoke by phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping late Thursday night from the Treaty Room inside the White House residence. The roughly 90-minute call was initiated by Mr. Biden and motivated by what is essentially his exasperation that lower-level Chinese officials have been unwilling to hold substantive conversations during meetings with members of his administration.

Comments / 0

Community Policy