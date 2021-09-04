Flood Advisory issued for Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-06 17:40:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Crawford FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHERN CRAWFORD AND SOUTHERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL MISSOURI At 154 PM CDT, Heavy rain has ended across the area. Radar indicated between 2 and 4 inches of rain fell across the region. The only flooding that has been reported was some water on the road at Cherryville Road and Seven Cedars Road earlier this morning. Some locations that will experience flooding include Potosi, Steelville, Irondale, Mineral Point, Courtois, Cherryville, Caledonia, Davisville, Shirley, Belgrade and Cook Station.