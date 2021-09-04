CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Miami Hurricanes suspend Larry Hodges, Jaylan Knighton ahead of season opener vs. Alabama

By Khobi Price, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Posted by 
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 6 days ago

The Miami Hurricanes announced on Saturday afternoon that three players were suspended to start the season before the opener against top-ranked Alabama.

Reserve tight end Larry Hodges was suspended for two games and backup running back Jaylan Knighton was suspended four games. UM formally announced that safety Avantae Williams has been suspended for six games, with all three suspensions stemming from “a violation of team rules.”

Coach Manny Diaz previously told reporters that Williams wouldn’t be available for the team’s first six games.

Williams was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated battery against his pregnant ex-girlfriend in late July that resulted in Williams being dismissed from the program before he was reinstated in late August after those charges were dropped by Miami-Dade County prosecutors.

Hodges, a third-year redshirt freshman, was arrested for carrying a concealed firearm and possession of 20 grams or less of marijuana in March. He was suspended for the Hurricanes’ spring game in April, with Miami-Dade County prosecutors declining to pursue charges against Hodges.

The reasoning for Knighton’s suspension wasn’t made public as of Saturday outside of the “violation of team rules” explanation.

Knighton, a second-year freshman, was listed as a backup running back along with Don Chaney Jr. behind Cam’Ron Harris on UM’s official depth chart for Saturday’s game.

Neither Hodges or Williams were on the depth chart that was announced last Monday, with Will Mallory listed as the starting tight end and true freshman Elijah Arroyo named his backup.

Bubba Bolden and Gurvan Hall Jr. were the starting safeties on Saturday, while true freshmen Kam Kinchens and James Williams were the backups.

Knighton appeared in nine games last year, starting two, rushing for 209 yards and one touchdown on 52 attempts. His suspension will keep him out of Miami’s non-conference home matchups against Appalachian State (Sept. 11), Michigan State (Sept. 18) and Central Connecticut State (Sept. 25).

With Knighton out for the next few games, Harris and Chaney will be expected to carry the workload for the foreseeable future.

Harris had 18 rushing yards on eight attempts midway through the game against the Crimson Tide, while Chaney had six rushing yards on one attempt.

No other players who were expected to be available for Saturday’s game were listed as out.

Diaz previously said that third-year sophomore linebacker Sam Brooks Jr., who played in 10 games last season, wouldn’t be available against Alabama as he continues to recover from a toe injury.

Among the players who are expected to miss the season with injuries, according to Diaz, are: offensive lineman John Campbell, defensive end Thomas Davis and safety Brian Balom.

South Floridians in Tuscaloosa

The Crimson Tide had several players with South Florida ties on their roster for Saturday’s game, with several coming in the secondary.

Jordan Battle, a Fort Lauderdale native and St. Thomas Aquinas alum, was listed as a starting safety for Saturday’s game. UM wide receiver Mike Harley Jr., also a St. Thomas Aquinas alum, said he’s in a group chat with “all the guys” from Broward County, which includes Battle and backup Alabama safety Daniel Wright, a Fort Lauderdale native and Boyd Anderson alum.

Starting Crimson Tide cornerback Josh Jobe is a Miami native who played at Miami Columbus before transferring to Cheshire Academy in Connecticut for his senior year in high school. Jobe was committed to the Hurricanes’ 2018 recruiting class before decommitting and signing with Alabama during Early Singing Period in December 2017.

Other St. Thomas Aquinas alums on Alabama’s roster: redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham, true freshman linebacker Dallas Turner and true freshman short snapper Kade Wehby.

Crimson Tide freshman Ja’Corey Brooks, a Miami native who played at Miami’s Booker T. Washington before transferring to IMG Academy for his senior season, was listed as a reserve receiver on Alabama’s depth chart. Alabama sophomore Thaiu Jones-Bell, a Hallandale native and Miami Gardens Carol City alum, was also listed as a backup receiver.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida College Sports
State
Connecticut State
Miami, FL
College Sports
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
City
Hallandale Beach, FL
State
Alabama State
Miami, FL
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Aquinas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Img Academy#American Football#Um#South Floridians#Battle#Cheshire Academy#Img Academy#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
Related
Deerfield Beach, FLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

David Blackwell named Deerfield Beach’s interim coach after Jevon Glenn’s resignation

Deerfield Beach has named David Blackwell the Bucks’ interim coach following head coach Jevon Glenn’s resignation on Wednesday, Deerfield Beach athletic director Tiajuana Moye-Hills said. Blackwell, the team’s wide receivers coach and offensive coordinator, was previously an assistant coach at American Heritage-Delray and Cardinal Gibbons. He has coached at Deerfield Beach since 2019. ...
FootballPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

St. Thomas Aquinas’ defense makes the difference against American Heritage in battle of titans

American Heritage came out of halftime with a 14-7 lead over St. Thomas Aquinas, and the Patriots got the ball to start the half. If the Patriots could get out to a two-score lead, they could lean on their star-studded defense and put pressure on the Raiders. As the play clock ticked down toward zero, American Heritage quarterback Blake Murphy took the snap and appeared to pantomime a spike ...
NFLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

More Dolphins receivers will be available for Patriots than you might expect

The Miami Dolphins arsenal of receivers will be nearly at full strength for the first time all summer. With the exception of Will Fuller, who is completing a six-game suspension for PED use that carried over to this season, the Dolphins re-made receiver room will all be available for Sunday’s season opener against the New England Patriots. DeVante Parker will play despite the shoulder injury ...
NFLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Miami Dolphins to hold Celebration of Life for legendary coach Don Shula

The Miami Dolphins will hold a Celebration of Life event for legendary coach Don Shula at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium. Serving as the first public ceremony honoring Shula since his death on May 4, 2020, it will be held the day before the Dolphins’ Week 4 home game against the Indianapolis Colts, which will be the team’s Alumni Weekend. The event will feature remarks from the Shula ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy