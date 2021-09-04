Miami Hurricanes suspend Larry Hodges, Jaylan Knighton ahead of season opener vs. Alabama

The Miami Hurricanes announced on Saturday afternoon that three players were suspended to start the season before the opener against top-ranked Alabama.

Reserve tight end Larry Hodges was suspended for two games and backup running back Jaylan Knighton was suspended four games. UM formally announced that safety Avantae Williams has been suspended for six games, with all three suspensions stemming from “a violation of team rules.”

Coach Manny Diaz previously told reporters that Williams wouldn’t be available for the team’s first six games.

Williams was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated battery against his pregnant ex-girlfriend in late July that resulted in Williams being dismissed from the program before he was reinstated in late August after those charges were dropped by Miami-Dade County prosecutors.

Hodges, a third-year redshirt freshman, was arrested for carrying a concealed firearm and possession of 20 grams or less of marijuana in March. He was suspended for the Hurricanes’ spring game in April, with Miami-Dade County prosecutors declining to pursue charges against Hodges.

The reasoning for Knighton’s suspension wasn’t made public as of Saturday outside of the “violation of team rules” explanation.

Knighton, a second-year freshman, was listed as a backup running back along with Don Chaney Jr. behind Cam’Ron Harris on UM’s official depth chart for Saturday’s game.

Neither Hodges or Williams were on the depth chart that was announced last Monday, with Will Mallory listed as the starting tight end and true freshman Elijah Arroyo named his backup.

Bubba Bolden and Gurvan Hall Jr. were the starting safeties on Saturday, while true freshmen Kam Kinchens and James Williams were the backups.

Knighton appeared in nine games last year, starting two, rushing for 209 yards and one touchdown on 52 attempts. His suspension will keep him out of Miami’s non-conference home matchups against Appalachian State (Sept. 11), Michigan State (Sept. 18) and Central Connecticut State (Sept. 25).

With Knighton out for the next few games, Harris and Chaney will be expected to carry the workload for the foreseeable future.

Harris had 18 rushing yards on eight attempts midway through the game against the Crimson Tide, while Chaney had six rushing yards on one attempt.

No other players who were expected to be available for Saturday’s game were listed as out.

Diaz previously said that third-year sophomore linebacker Sam Brooks Jr., who played in 10 games last season, wouldn’t be available against Alabama as he continues to recover from a toe injury.

Among the players who are expected to miss the season with injuries, according to Diaz, are: offensive lineman John Campbell, defensive end Thomas Davis and safety Brian Balom.

South Floridians in Tuscaloosa

The Crimson Tide had several players with South Florida ties on their roster for Saturday’s game, with several coming in the secondary.

Jordan Battle, a Fort Lauderdale native and St. Thomas Aquinas alum, was listed as a starting safety for Saturday’s game. UM wide receiver Mike Harley Jr., also a St. Thomas Aquinas alum, said he’s in a group chat with “all the guys” from Broward County, which includes Battle and backup Alabama safety Daniel Wright, a Fort Lauderdale native and Boyd Anderson alum.

Starting Crimson Tide cornerback Josh Jobe is a Miami native who played at Miami Columbus before transferring to Cheshire Academy in Connecticut for his senior year in high school. Jobe was committed to the Hurricanes’ 2018 recruiting class before decommitting and signing with Alabama during Early Singing Period in December 2017.

Other St. Thomas Aquinas alums on Alabama’s roster: redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham, true freshman linebacker Dallas Turner and true freshman short snapper Kade Wehby.

Crimson Tide freshman Ja’Corey Brooks, a Miami native who played at Miami’s Booker T. Washington before transferring to IMG Academy for his senior season, was listed as a reserve receiver on Alabama’s depth chart. Alabama sophomore Thaiu Jones-Bell, a Hallandale native and Miami Gardens Carol City alum, was also listed as a backup receiver.