Dutch Grand Prix: Will Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen clash again?
Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton start alongside each other on the front row on Sunday at a home race for one of them for the first time since the British Grand Prix. Back at Silverstone in July, it ended in controversy. After a dramatic half-lap of intense racing, the two collided at Copse corner. Verstappen retired and was taken to hospital; Hamilton went on to win despite being given a 10-second penalty after being adjudged responsible for the incident.www.bbc.com
Comments / 0