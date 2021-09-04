CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Dutch Grand Prix: Will Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen clash again?

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMax Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton start alongside each other on the front row on Sunday at a home race for one of them for the first time since the British Grand Prix. Back at Silverstone in July, it ended in controversy. After a dramatic half-lap of intense racing, the two collided at Copse corner. Verstappen retired and was taken to hospital; Hamilton went on to win despite being given a 10-second penalty after being adjudged responsible for the incident.

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pierre Gasly
Person
Kimi Raikkonen
Person
Toto Wolff
Person
Yuki Tsunoda
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Sergio Perez
Person
Christian Horner
Person
Lewis Hamilton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dutch Grand Prix#Formula E#Mercedes#Red Bull#Dutchman#Og#F1
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MotorsportsRoad & Track

Alex Albon Will Drive for Williams F1 Next Year

The final piece of the puzzle has been placed. Alex Albon is set to join the Williams Formula 1 team for 2022, where he will be taking the seat vacated by a Mercedes-bound George Russell. Albon lost his Red Bull seat to Sergio Perez after a disappointing 2020 season, where...
MotorsportsBBC

Belgian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen fastest for Red Bull despite crash

Red Bull's Max Verstappen ended Friday practice at the Belgian Grand Prix with a crash after setting the fastest time ahead of both Mercedes drivers. The Dutchman, eight points behind Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in the championship, lost control at the Malmedy right-hander. Verstappen backed into the wall, bringing out the...
MotorsportsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Alex Albon secures 2022 F1 return with Williams

Alex Albon will return to Formula 1 in 2022 with Williams, taking the seat vacated by George Russell's promotion to Mercedes-AMG. The 25-year-old Anglo-Thai driver is this season racing in the DTM sports car series, having been dropped by Red Bull Racing post-2020. Williams has also confirmed that he will...
MotorsportsPosted by
thedrive

Alex Albon’s Move to Williams F1 Could Be a Headache for Mercedes

Albon is headed to a team that shares many components with Mercedes and even has an extensive engineering support program. This Formula One season has been a busy one. Exploding tires, an imploding calendar, and the most important bit: a renewed Red Bull Racing straight-up fighting a regulation-hobbled Mercedes. And then there's the silly season, which has been overexcitable this year Kimi Raikkonen retiring, Valtteri Bottas heading to Alfa Romeo, and George Russell taking his place at Mercedes. Today, Williams announced that Russell's old seat being filled by Alex Albon.
MotorsportsPosted by
The Independent

Mercedes may order Valtteri Bottas to make way for Lewis Hamilton in sprint race

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff admitted he could order Valtteri Bottas out of Lewis Hamilton’s way in Saturday’s sprint race ahead of the Italian Grand Prix.Bottas, this week dropped by the Silver Arrows in favour of George Russell for 2022, edged out Hamilton by just 0.096 seconds in Monza to take pole position. Hamilton’s championship rival Max Verstappen starts third for Red Bull.Formula One will stage its second sprint event on Saturday. Three points will be awarded to the winner of the 18-lap dash around the so-called Temple of Speed, with the runner-up taking two points, and a single point for...
MotorsportsSeattle Times

Bottas edges out Hamilton, Verstappen in sprint qualifying

MONZA, Italy (AP) — Valtteri Bottas edged out Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton and championship leader Max Verstappen at the Temple of Speed on Friday night in the return of sprint qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix. Bottas’ final flying lap saw him beat Hamilton by .096 seconds in a qualifying...
Motorsportskfgo.com

Motor racing-Hamilton fastest in first Italian Grand Prix practice

(Reuters) – Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton was fastest for Mercedes in first practice for the Italian Grand Prix at Monza on Friday, comfortably ahead of Red Bull’s championship leader Max Verstappen. The Briton lapped the super-fast circuit with a best time of one minute 20.926 seconds on the...
MotorsportsPosted by
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton sets practice pace at Monza

Lewis Hamilton laid down a dominant marker in first practice for the Italian Grand Prix.The seven-time world champion finished four tenths clear of title rival Max Verstappen, with Valtteri Bottas third in the other Mercedes.Hamilton heads into the 14th round of the campaign here in Monza trailing Verstappen by three points.Full details on FP1 👀#ItalianGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/F2ebOrFMpd— Formula 1 (@F1) September 10, 2021Formula One will stage its second sprint race on Saturday, with qualifying brought forward to Friday evening. It means the opening one-hour running here will count as the sole action before the grid is determined, and Hamilton, who...
Motorsportsf1i.com

Hamilton leads Verstappen in opening practice at Monza

Lewis Hamilton led the way in Friday's single practice session at Monza ahead of qualifying for Saturday's sprint race, the Mercedes driver edging championship rival Max Verstappen by a comfortable 0.452s. Valtteri Bottas completed the top three for the Brackley squad, while Aston Martin's Lance Stroll clocked in an impressive...
Motorsportsracer.com

Bottas leads Mercedes sweep of Monza Sprint qualifying

Valtteri Bottas will start the Saturday sprint at the Italian Grand Prix from pole position after just edging teammate Lewis Hamilton in qualifying. The Finn started Q3 with a scruffy initial lap, leaving him fifth and 0.4s off Hamilton’s pace after dipping a wheel on the gravel at the Roggia chicane, but his second attempt was clinical, setting two purple sectors a the first to splits to beat Hamilton by just 0.069s.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Why Alonso's tyre gamble could inspire others in F1's Monza sprint

At Silverstone the consensus was that everyone would take the safe option and start on the medium tyre. Alonso opted to go with the soft instead, taking advantage of the extra grip on the first lap to jump up from 11th fifth, before falling back to seventh as quicker cars got past him.

Comments / 0

Community Policy