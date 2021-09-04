Dutch Grand Prix: Will Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen clash again?

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff admitted he could order Valtteri Bottas out of Lewis Hamilton’s way in Saturday’s sprint race ahead of the Italian Grand Prix.Bottas, this week dropped by the Silver Arrows in favour of George Russell for 2022, edged out Hamilton by just 0.096 seconds in Monza to take pole position. Hamilton’s championship rival Max Verstappen starts third for Red Bull.Formula One will stage its second sprint event on Saturday. Three points will be awarded to the winner of the 18-lap dash around the so-called Temple of Speed, with the runner-up taking two points, and a single point for...