CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

Report: Notre Dame, BYU schedule meeting in Las Vegas

Posted by 
On3.com
On3.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RvuLf_0bmmSVmJ00
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Notre Dame has added a neutral site game against BYU to its 2022 football schedule, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Mark Anderson. The game will be played at the new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas sometime during October as part of the “Shamrock Series.” This is the latest high-powered matchup to be scheduled for the Las Vegas Raiders and UNLV Rebels home field.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that while the date remains unknown, both teams have an open date on Oct. 8 and Oct. 29

Other markee games set to be played in Allegiant Stadium include Saturday’s season opener between BYU and Arizona and a 2024 Labor Day weekend meeting between LSU and USC.

In addition to the neutral site meeting with BYU, Notre Dame’s 2022 schedule already includes home games against UNLV and Clemson. The Fighting Irish will also make road trips to face Ohio State, North Carolina and USC.

Recent praise for Brian Kelly

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit appeared on The Colin Cowherd Podcast on The Volume Network last month to discuss Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly, and how he thinks Kelly was able to turn the tide for the Fighting Irish.

“He was trying to recruit like an Ohio State, like an Alabama and like a Clemson,” said Herbstreit. “They got their doors blown off when they played Miami, I think it was three years ago. It was an embarrassment. And he went back home — he told me this — and said ‘I’m going to have a real look in the mirror, and I’m going to evaluate myself.’ And he talked to his team, and he said, ‘I’ve let you down. I want to get to know you as people. I want you to get to know me. I’m going to change our approach. We’re going to play to who we are.”

The game Herbstreit cited came in 2017. Although Notre Dame finished the season 10-3 and won the Citrus Bowl, the Fighting Irish’s 41-8 loss to Miami was an all-time low.

As Herbstreit says, that’s when Kelly decided to recruit to “who we are.”

“We can recruit some of the best offensive linemen in the country, and we’re going to,” Herbstreit said, describing Kelly’s realization. “We can recruit some of the best tight ends in the country; their tight ends are insane. And we’re going to get some great tailbacks. We’re going to get an Ian Book, a cerebral, smart, gym rat kind of quarterback. And then we’re going to find some defensive players that can come in and play here, because the academic standards at a Notre Dame are like a Stanford.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
410K+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
State
Alabama State
Notre Dame, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
Local
Nevada College Sports
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Local
Indiana Football
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
State
North Carolina State
State
Arizona State
Las Vegas, NV
College Sports
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirk Herbstreit
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu#Espn College Football#American Football#Byu#The Las Vegas Raiders#Unlv Rebels#Lsu#Usc#Clemson#Irish#The Colin Cowherd Podcast#The Volume Network#Tailbacks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
Related
NFLPosted by
On3.com

A salvaged Big 12? Pt III, who we got?

I wasn’t sure if the Big 12 was going to be able to successfully include AAC powers Central Florida and Cincinnati in a round of expansion. It still seems clear schools like Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Kansas, West Virginia, and Iowa State (or really anyone) would bail for the Pac-12, ACC, or Big 10 if given the chance. Under those circumstances, how attractive could this partnership be to programs in good standing in the AAC?
Ohio StatePosted by
On3.com

Palaie Gaoteote ruled eligible, cleared for Ohio State action

COLUMBUS — The process worked for Palaie Gaoteote: The transfer linebacker is eligible for Ohio State effective immediately. After a lengthy deliberation on the verdict and a belief as recently as Thursday that the door was slamming shut on Gaoteote, the Buckeyes got good news for the former five-star defender and will now add him to the active roster after all.
College SportsPosted by
On3.com

Big 12 extends membership invitations to four schools

Less than two months after the announcement that the Big 12 would be losing its two biggest brands, the conference officially extended invitations to four new members on Friday morning. The Big 12 Conference Board of Directors invited BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston to what was going to become an...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Luckett's Locks: Road dogs are live

WKU (+6) @ Army. Heading into year three at WKU, Tyson Helton made a big offseason splash after the Hilltoppers made play-calling changes. After defensive coordinator Clayton White left for South Carolina, Maurice Crum Jr. was promoted but the big move was on the other side of the ball. Helton went to FCS Houston Baptist and took the whole offensive operation.
Clemson, SCPosted by
On3.com

WATCH: Clemson ready for return to Death Valley

Clemson‘s home-opener is this weekend against South Carolina State and the timing can’t come soon enough. The Tigers are coming off a heart-breaking loss to second-ranked Georgia last weekend. Clemson football released a hype video to get its fans pumped up before the Week Two game. Check it out below.
Ohio StatePosted by
On3.com

Oregon opponent preview: Ohio State

As we inch closer to Saturday’s 9 a.m. Pacific kickoff on Fox, it’s time for one final deep dive into the match-up. The game is by far Oregon’s biggest nonconference game in years, a chance for the Ducks to show something to the world. A win not only would set up a run at the playoffs, but it could have a lasting effect on recruiting and the national perspective of the program and the Pac-12.
Oregon StatePosted by
On3.com

Mailbag: Oregon at Ohio State

You guys asked, now we’re answering. The Ducks and Buckeyes kick off in just over 24 hours and the first ScoopDuck mailbag of the season will focus heavily on the biggest showdown of the college football weekend. Many thanks to everybody who submitted questions. For the sake of keeping this...
College SportsPosted by
On3.com

Ed Orgeron addresses use of LSU's Tiger Walk on Saturday night

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron is ready to bring back LSU’s Tiger Walk ahead of its home opener on Saturday night. Orgeron is looking to put LSU’s 38-27 loss to UCLA last weekend behind him. When LSU takes the field for its home opener against McNeese State, the energy in the stadium should be electric.
Oregon StatePosted by
On3.com

Viewing Guide: How to watch Buckeyes showdown with Oregon

COLUMBUS — The return to Ohio Stadium is finally here for Ohio State. The Buckeyes played in an empty Horseshoe last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But on Saturday against Oregon, for the first time in over 600 days, nearly 100,000 fans will fill Ohio Stadium. There are still tickets available, however, and a sell out could be in jeopardy.
Ohio StatePosted by
On3.com

Nick Saban asked how Jameson Williams got lost in mix at Ohio State

After losing stars DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle to the NFL, Alabama was in big need of impact players at wide receiver. Over the offseason, Alabama brought in Jameson Williams, a former Ohio State receiver. Williams has already made a big impact on Alabama’s offense. Nick Saban knew from the second he entered the transfer portal that he wanted Williams in Tuscaloosa.

Comments / 0

Community Policy